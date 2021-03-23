Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Severe storm risk issued for Gulf Coast

Midwest to see widespread rainfall Wednesday

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Possible tornado leaves Texas communities in rubbleVideo

Possible tornado leaves Texas communities in rubble

Video shows damaged buildings in Bertram, Texas from a possible tornado.

A slight risk for excessive rainfall and a moderate risk for severe weather has been issued along the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastlines Tuesday as a strengthening storm system makes its way east. 

Flood advisories have been issued along the Gulf Coast as up to 5 inches of rain is expected. Severe storms and locally heavy rainfall are also possible north into the Mississippi Valley. 

The north end of the system will then move over the Great Lakes on Wednesday. While unlikely severe, this does set up for a long, rainy day for much of the Midwest.  

Current flood advisories in effect. (Fox News)

NORTH CAROLINA TV STUDIO EVACUATED AS STORMS RIP THROUGH SOUTH 

Along the frontal boundary further south, the severe threat shifts into the southeastern states. Severe thunderstorms are expected again across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and into Georgia. 

Expected rainfall totals through Friday this week. (Fox News)

Further west, critical fire weather continues. Red flag warnings for critical fire weather have been issued across portions of Arizona, New Mexico and West Texas.  

The forecasted conditions for fire weather include strong gusting winds and low humidity across the region. 

