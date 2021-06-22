Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Eastern US faces flooding risk

High temperatures are expected to fall in the days ahead

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for June 22 Video

National weather forecast for June 22

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

A frontal boundary continues to bring showers and thunderstorms as it sweeps across the eastern U.S.  

The front extends from the Northeast to the Southern Plains.  

It is forecast to move off the Northeast coast by late Tuesday and off the Southeast coast by Wednesday morning.  

Storm reports in the last 24 hours. (Fox News)

Storm reports in the last 24 hours. (Fox News)

AFTER CAUSING 14 DEATHS, CLAUDETTE HEADS OUT TO SEA 

Humid air in front of the boundary will lead to showers and thunderstorms into late Tuesday night. There is a slight risk of heavy rain that could produce localized flooding and flash flooding in urban areas and on roads.  

Cooler air will then move in behind that frontal boundary, bringing not only lower temperatures but a decrease in humidity values.  

Forecast high temperatures for Tuesday. (Fox News)

Forecast high temperatures for Tuesday. (Fox News)

Daytime highs from the Midwest to the Northeast will fall back into the 60s and 70s over the next several days.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

However, Western states will continue to battle high temperatures. 

Highs in many Texas cities will climb into the 90s on Tuesday. Additionally, large portions of the West will see highs in the upper 80s and 90s. 

Your Money