National forecast: With arctic air retreating, here is what to expect next

More seasonal temperatures will settle in for much of the US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A much quieter weather pattern this week will be welcome news for millions, especially across the South where record cold, snow and ice made life miserable. 

Arctic air that spread as far south as the Gulf Coast last week is retreating quickly and more seasonal temperatures will settle in for much of the U.S. 

The national forecast for Monday, Feb. 22. (Fox News)

Across the Northeast, a relatively weak system will bring a quick hit of rain and snow today. 

Cities downwind of Lake Ontario could get over a foot of new snow while rain will be in the forecast along the East Coast. 

Radar conditions for Monday. (Fox News)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Florida up into the Carolinas. 

The Northwest is about to get very active as several rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow move in this week.  

Warmer temperatures are in store for Texas this week. (Fox News)

Feet of snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions will be possible over the Rockies. 

