Detroit

Detroit officers facing termination for allegedly contacting immigration authorities during traffic stops

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison has suspended the two officers for violating a department policy and is seeking approval for termination

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Detroit’s police chief is moving to fire two officers who allegedly contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) during routine traffic stops, which is a violation of department policy.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said the officers’ actions led to detentions and ran counter to longstanding department rules prohibiting involvement in federal immigration enforcement, FOX 2 in Detroit reported.

The two officers have not only been suspended, but Bettison has asked the city’s Board of Police Commissioners to approve their termination.

Bettison said the Detroit Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement activities and stressed that maintaining community trust is critical to public safety efforts.

JACOB FREY SAYS MINNEAPOLIS WAS 'NEVER GOING TO AGREE' TO ENFORCE FEDERAL IMMIGRATION LAWS

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison speaking to reporters

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison is seeking to terminate two officers accused of violating department immigration policy. (WJBK)

The station reported that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., expressed support for the officers’ dismissal.

"Chief Bettison and I agree that we need to make sure that our community and our residents trust the people who are trying to keep us safe," Tlaib said.

Detroit Councilwoman Mary Waters criticized the officers’ conduct, suggesting it amounted to biased policing.

SEATTLE MAYOR PUSHES LOCAL POLICE TO TRACK, INVESTIGATE ICE AGENTS' ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITIES

Rep. Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib backs the dismissal of two Detroit officers over immigration enforcement contacts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"The Detroit Police Department has nothing to do with ICE, immigration, none of that," Waters said. "That is not their job. So why would you do that? Just because someone had an accent, for real?"

"That is not what you do. That is biased policing," she added. "That’s exactly what’s happening, and we’re not going to tolerate that kind of behavior against our residents of the City of Detroit."

Retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt weighed in on the disciplinary move, telling the station that contacting CBP during routine stops clearly violates department policy, but he wasn't sure if termination was consistent with past discipline.

PHILADELPHIA’S THREAT TO PROSECUTE ICE COULD TRIGGER LANDMARK COURT FIGHT OVER AUTHORITY, EXPERTS WARN

Detroit police car

Detroit’s police chief is moving to terminate two officers who contacted CBP during traffic stops, saying the actions violated department policy. (Fox 2 Detroit)

"To contact Border Patrol? No, that’s against policy," Dolunt said. "That being said, there have been a lot more egregious things that have occurred in the police department and people have not been terminated."

Mayor Mary Sheffield’s administration also reiterated the city’s position in a statement to the station.

"This administration will reinforce the longstanding policy that the Detroit Police Department does not, in any way, engage in federal immigration enforcement," said John Roach, the mayor’s media relations director, told the station.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Detroit Police Department and Sheffield’s office for additional comment.

