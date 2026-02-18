New poll finds 9% of US adults identify as LGBTQ+ — nearly triple the amount recorded in 2012

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Based on data collected via 2025 telephone interviews with more than 13,000 U.S. adults, Gallup estimates that 9% of Americans self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or another non-heterosexual identity.

"The vast majority, 86%, say they are heterosexual, while 9% identify with one of the various LGBTQ+ identities and 5% do not give a response," Gallup noted in releasing the poll results on Monday.

The figure was slightly less than the 9.3% for 2024, but nearly triple the 3.5% who identified as LGBT in 2012, according to the company.

LGBTQ+ identities are more prevalent in young adults, women and Democrats, the data indicates.

While a whopping 23% of U.S. adults ages 18-29 identify as LGBTQ+, that number drops precipitously for higher age groups, falling to 10.4% among those 30-49-years-old, 3.1% among those ages 50-64 and 2.3% for those 65+.

While 10.5% of women identify as LGBTQ+, just 5.6% of men do, according to Gallup's 2025 telephone poll.

And while 14.2% of Democrats identify as LGBTQ+, only 1.9% of Republicans do, according to the poll.

Bisexual, the most popular of the alternative identities, was chosen by more than half (58.6%) of those identifying as LGBTQ+, which amounts to 5.3% of U.S. adults, according to Gallup's poll.