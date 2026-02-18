3rd arrested in violent overnight home invasion; multiple illegal aliens accused of sexual assault, kidnapping

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in North Carolina announced Wednesday the arrest of a third suspect in a brutal overnight home invasion where multiple illegal immigrants allegedly terrorized at least one victim with kidnapping, burglary and forced sexual acts, equivalent to rape.

The Pitt County Sheriff said detectives detained 22-year-old John Carlos Calderon Monday in the Feb. 11 Greenville incident that sent the victim to the hospital.

The suspect, also from Greenville, joins two illegal immigrants already in custody, including 20-year-old homeless man Jonathan David Garcia-Lario and 21-year-old Chapel Hill resident Zaid Mayen.

Officials noted that Calderon’s immigration status remains under investigation. He is being held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.

All three suspects face the same first-degree felony charges, including forcible sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, and the use of a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury.

Garcia-Lario was first arrested last Friday in connection with the attack, followed later that day by Mayen.

Evidence was also found at an apartment in Chapel Hill, the city where Mayen resides, roughly two hours from the crime scene, police said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was notified, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers on both illegal immigrants, instructing local authorities to extend their custody, allowing federal agents to assume control.

Garcia-Lario remains held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center alongside Calderon, while Mayen was booked into the Orange County Detention Center, also without bond.

Pitt County Sheriff said the investigation and subsequent arrests were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Chapel Hill Police Department, and the Major Crimes and Forensic Services Units.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance but did not confirm the nature or extent of their injuries.

Fox News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information.