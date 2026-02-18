Internet user searched for Nancy Guthrie's address and daughter's salary before 'Today' host's mother vanished

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — An internet user appears to have searched for Nancy Guthrie’s home address in the weeks prior to her suspected abduction, Google Trends shows.

She is the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing for 18 days since she was taken in a suspected kidnapping from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Last week, the FBI released a description of the individual seen in the 84-year-old’s doorbell camera footage on Feb. 1, describing him as a man approximately 5'9" to 5'10" tall who was wearing a 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack and other identifying items.

As the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI continue work on the case, Fox News Digital has learned that mysterious Google searches for Nancy’s address and Savannah’s salary occurred before her disappearance.

Google Trends records show there was one search for Guthrie’s address in the Catalina Foothills between June 21 and 28, 2025, by someone in Arizona. The address was searched again once on Jan. 11, 2026.

The Jan. 11 date also surfaced in a message on the Ring camera app posted on Feb. 12, asking neighbors to share video from between 9 p.m. and midnight that day, as well as on the evening of Jan. 31, when Guthrie was last accounted for.

A PCSD captain replied to the post asking users to look for verified posts from the department when submitting tips. Officially, investigators are seeking home security video recorded within two miles of Guthrie’s home between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

No suspects have been publicly identified, but investigators have detained several people and released them without charges, including a delivery driver from Rio Rico who told Fox News he worked in Tucson but didn’t know if he’d delivered a package to the missing woman’s home.

There were also two separate Google image searches for Nancy’s address in Arizona. One was sometime between March 1 and 8, 2025, and the other between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2025, specifically looking for images or a map of the home.

In addition to the address, in the days leading up to Nancy’s disappearance, "Savannah Guthrie salary" was searched from Tucson sometime between Dec. 13 and 20, 2025.

For comparison, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who grew up in New York City, generated one search for "Anderson Cooper salary" in the NYC area between March 29 and April 5, 2025. Fox News’ Sean Hannity also grew up in New York, and "Sean Hannity salary" was searched once between May 3 and 10, 2025.