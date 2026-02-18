Boyfriend of weekslong missing girl accused of dismembering her, sending disturbing messages from her phone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The boyfriend of missing woman Isadora Wengel has been accused of dismembering his girlfriend in North Dakota with tools he DoorDashed to his apartment before allegedly dumping her body across state lines.

Joshua Alexander Hite, 21, was arrested last Tuesday following a weeks-long investigation into the disappearance of Isadora Wengel, who was last seen on Dec. 31 by her family and reported missing on Jan. 7.

"We believe based on the investigation this far that Isadora Wangle was heinously murdered," the Fargo Police Department said. "And we, meaning the police department, collectively have probable cause to believe that Josh Hite, her boyfriend, is the person who murdered and tampered with evidence related to the disposal of her body."

"We believe this to be a heinous and diabolical crime," they added. "And, we believe that there may be some dismemberment involved."

Video and forensic evidence suggest that Hite — who was reportedly found with recent cuts to his hands, wrists, knees, and thighs, along with bruising on his lower back — attempted to conceal the possible murder while lying to the authorities and her family members, according to local media Valley News Live, citing court documents.

Hite allegedly accessed Wengel's phone from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 and sent unusual Snapchat photos of ceilings and walls of his apartment to her mother and another contact, the outlet reported. Wengel’s relatives then told investigators that the photos were "odd and not common photographs they would receive from Wengel," according to the documents.

The boyfriend also claimed that he saw Wengel on Jan. 5 when he allegedly dropped her off at her residence. Surveillance footage, however, incidcated that Wengel was not in his vehicle at that time, Valley News Live reported.

Officials found disturbing Google searches on Hite’s phone on Jan. 4, including "how to register for a legal alias" and "home depot Sawzall," a brand-name high-powered reciprocating saw, documents reportedly said.

A recovered Home Depot receipt dated on the same day also showed the purchase of a Milwaukee sawzall reciprocating saw, a carbide saw blade, clear plastic sheeting, extra-large trash bags, and black duct tape, the outlet continued. Authorities believe the items were delivered by DoorDash at roughly 10:30 a.m. that day.

Numerous items containing DNA profile matching Wengel were also seized from Hite’s apartment and surrounding areas, including a 12-inch Diablo Steel Damon Carbide sawzall blade. Black garbage bags containing bloody plastic sheeting, Wengel’s Halloween costume, a blue latex glove, a bathroom mat, plastic sheeting, medical gauze and towels were also recovered.

During the body disposal, police say Hite may have used a Subaru Impreza to transport the remains in a large 27-gallon storage box to Otter Tail County, Minnesota, roughly one hour away by car, between 2:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Police speculate that because the ground was frozen with significant snowfall at the time of the disposal, the suspect likely could not dig into the ground. They believe the tote may have been covered with snow or placed in a low-lying area, but said they are hopeful the "midwinter thaw" will reveal it.

"Based on the fact that we know the disposal of her body occurred in extremely cold weather with significant snow on the ground," police said. "We now find ourselves in the midst of a midwinter thaw, which may reveal her whereabouts."

Hite faces charges of murder and evidence tampering following the joint operation by regional law enforcement agencies.