Illegal immigrant with prior deportation shoots deputy in chest, dies after exchange: DHS

FIRST ON FOX: A man accused of shooting a South Carolina deputy in the chest during an early-morning traffic stop has been identified as a criminal illegal immigrant with a prior deportation and felony illegal re-entry conviction, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS officials told Fox News Digital that Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a call for shots fired shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 10 on Johns Island.

They were unable to find the suspect, later identified as Floriberto Perez-Nieto, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico.

At about 3 a.m. the next day, deputies received another call from the same person, who reported Perez-Nieto had returned to the area.

Deputies spotted Perez-Nieto's car and attempted to pull him over, but he tried to evade arrest and shot one of the deputies in the chest, according to authorities.

Other deputies returned fire and Perez-Nieto was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

DHS officials said the deputy who was shot in the chest was wearing body armor.

"This criminal illegal alien illegally obtained a firearm and nearly killed a law enforcement officer," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "Thankfully, the officer’s body armor saved his life. There could have been quite a different tragic outcome for this officer and his family."

The deputy who was shot has not yet been publicly identified by authorities.

Perez-Nieto was previously arrested after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico, at an unknown date and location, and without inspection by an immigration official, according to DHS.

He was subsequently removed from the U.S. on Feb. 20, 2019.

Officials said he committed a felony by illegally re-entering the country at an unknown date and time.

It is unclear where Perez-Nieto allegedly obtained the firearm.

The CCSO professional standards division will conduct an internal investigation related to the shooting.

Deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending further review, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was immediately notified, responded to the scene and will lead the investigation.