U.S.

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting victim in face with crossbow: police

Samy Sedhom, 21, charged with attempted murder after victim was hospitalized in stable condition

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Florida man accused of killing 3 near Disney World previously acquitted by reason of insanity Video

Florida man accused of killing 3 near Disney World previously acquitted by reason of insanity

Fox News national correspondent Madison Scarpino reports on a Florida man accused of killing three tourists near Disney World, detailing his prior acquittal by reason of insanity for an earlier shooting on ‘America Reports.’

A Long Island man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a victim, reported by local outlets to be his sister, in the face with a crossbow.

Samy Sedhom, 21, is the suspect in the alleged Feb. 13 crime, according to the Nassau County Police Department in New York. 

"According to detectives, officers responded to a West Avenue residence for an aided case. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old female bleeding from a laceration on the right side of her face," said a Monday release.

The release says police determined that Sedhom shot the victim, reportedly his sister, with a crossbow, adding that he was taken into custody without incident.

Mugshot of Samy Sedhom

Mugshot of Long Island man Samy Sedhom, arrested for allegedly shooting a victim with a crossbow on Feb. 13, 2026.  (Nassau County Police Department)

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Sedhom was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree tampering with evidence and first-degree stalking.

The attempted murder charge carries a possible 25-year prison sentence if Sedhom is convicted.

Crime scene evidence photo of crossbow

A photo of a crossbow allegedly used by Samy Sedhom to shoot a victim in the face in February 2026.  (Nassua County Police Department)

Court records show that he had his first appearance Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded without bail. A temporary order of protection for the victim was also levied. 

KABC reported that Sedhom attempted to shoot the victim as she was entering the garage after returning from the gym. According to that report, police found an arrow stuck in the wall of the garage. They also reportedly searched his room and found a box matching the crossbow, a Katana samurai sword and a computer, which were all seized.

A Nassau County police car

Authorities arrested Vito Dambrosio outside his family’s Long Island deli after he was found in the parking lot covered in blood in New York on Nov. 4, 2025, according to FOX 5. (FOX 5)

As of Wednesday, Sedhom's name did not appear on the Nassau County jail roster.

Fox News Digital reached out to attorney Timothy Naples of the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, who is representing Sedhom.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
