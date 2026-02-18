Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting victim in face with crossbow: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Long Island man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a victim, reported by local outlets to be his sister, in the face with a crossbow.

Samy Sedhom, 21, is the suspect in the alleged Feb. 13 crime, according to the Nassau County Police Department in New York.

"According to detectives, officers responded to a West Avenue residence for an aided case. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old female bleeding from a laceration on the right side of her face," said a Monday release.

The release says police determined that Sedhom shot the victim, reportedly his sister, with a crossbow, adding that he was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Sedhom was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree tampering with evidence and first-degree stalking.

The attempted murder charge carries a possible 25-year prison sentence if Sedhom is convicted.

Court records show that he had his first appearance Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded without bail. A temporary order of protection for the victim was also levied.

KABC reported that Sedhom attempted to shoot the victim as she was entering the garage after returning from the gym. According to that report, police found an arrow stuck in the wall of the garage. They also reportedly searched his room and found a box matching the crossbow, a Katana samurai sword and a computer, which were all seized.

As of Wednesday, Sedhom's name did not appear on the Nassau County jail roster.

Fox News Digital reached out to attorney Timothy Naples of the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, who is representing Sedhom.