Sheriff's office at center of Nancy Guthrie case spotlighted in new 'Desert Law' TV series

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is drawing even more attention with the rollout of a new TV series profiling the department as the search for Nancy Guthrie remains ongoing.

The new 10-episode limited series titled "Desert Law" premiered on A&E in early January and provides viewers with "elite access to one of the largest sheriff’s departments in America" by showcasing the daily life of deputies within the Arizona office.

Filming for the show’s first and second series took place over the course of spring and summer of 2025 and follows patrol deputies, night detectives and the DUI unit as they respond to various incidents around the county.

Sheriff Chris Nanos does not appear in the show but worked closely with its producers to coordinate filming with his deputies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The most recent episode, titled "Weapons Found," aired Wednesday, with filmmakers following deputies as they patrol with "some of the loosest gun laws in the country," according to the show’s description.

The episode reportedly includes video of deputies responding to an incident involving a pistol being drawn in a supermarket fight and a suspected armed home invasion.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office and A&E did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The show’s rollout comes amid the sheriff’s office working in tandem with the FBI in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, with investigators treating the case as an apparent kidnapping.

In an emotional video posted to social media on Sunday, Savannah Guthrie pleaded with her mother’s suspected abductors, telling them "it is never too late to do the right thing."



"I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is. It's never too late. And you're not lost or alone," Savannah Guthrie said. "We believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."