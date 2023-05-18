Expand / Collapse search
Natalee Holloway
Published

Natalee Holloway case: Joran van der Sloot's lawyer reveals 'ill' client is gambler, like a 'drug addict'

Van der Sloot maintains his innocence and won't fight extradition

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Holloway family: Joran van der Sloot extradition expected within a week Video

Holloway family: Joran van der Sloot extradition expected within a week

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance and presumed murder of Alabama 18-year-old Natalie Holloway, will be extradited to the U.S. to stand trial on charges that he allegedly extorted her mother.

Joran van der Sloot will not oppose his looming extradition to the United States to face extortion and wire fraud charges for a $250,000 plot targeting the mother of Natalee Holloway.

Van der Sloot, 36, has never been charged in the Alabama 18-year-old's 2005 disappearance and presumed murder, but he has been the primary suspect since day one.

Through his Lima-based attorney, Maximo Altez, van der Sloot maintains his innocence and claims Holloway's family "tricked" him into getting involved with the FBI by offering him the money. His client suffers from a number of other problems that affect his judgment, he said.

"Joran is an ill person," Altez told Fox News Digital. "He is a person with psychological problems. He is a compulsory gambler . . . [like] a drug addict."

A man directs Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot to his seat before the trial in the Lurigancho prison in Lima

A man directs Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot (L) to his seat before the trial in the Lurigancho prison in Lima Jan. 11, 2012. Van der Sloot, who was arrested but never charged in the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Alabama native Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba, pleaded guilty to killing 21-year-old Stephany Flores after meeting her in a casino in Lima. (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

Federal prosecutors allege that van der Sloot purposefully misled Beth Holloway about the whereabouts of Natalee's remains and led the family to a location he knew they would not be found. Her body has still never been recovered.

According to Altez, van der Sloot never sought out the family and was "entrapped" when they reached out to him.

Altez said his client is looking forward to fighting the charges in the U.S. but could not provide a concrete timeline for this arrival.

Natalee Holloway and friends smile

Natalee Hollway, center, went missing during a spring break trip in 2005 and was never found. (FBI)

"The details are all that's left," he said.

He is currently serving a sentence in Peru's harshest prison for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores and was indicted in the Northern District of Alabama that same year after allegedly selling fake information about Holloway's whereabouts to her family. 

Questions about whether van der Sloot would oppose the extradition lingered for days after a prison "incident" at Challapalca, located 4,600 meters above sea level in the Andes Mountains, prompted a lockdown, Altez said.

The entrance of the Challapalca maximum-security prison

The entrance of the Challapalca maximum-security prison, where Joran van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores, in Tacna, Peru, Friday, May 12, 2023. The suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway is poised to face charges linked to her vanishing for the first time after Peru authorized his temporary extradition to the U.S.  (AP Photo/Elmer Jilaja)

It's one of the worst prisons in the world and full of "very dangerous people," including hitmen and other killers, according to the attorney.

He previously described it as "hell." Inmate deaths, like the one that led to the lockdown, are common there, he said.

Natalee is in a white cap and gown as she stands with her father, Dave

Natalee Holloway, 18, with her father, Dave Holloway, on her graduation day from Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama on May 24, 2005 – just days before her disappearance. (Courtesy Beth Twitty/ZUMA Press )

As a result, the lawyer could not speak with his client over the phone, he said. Rather than making the 850-mile trek to speak in person, he learned in a letter from van der Sloot that the inmate did not want him to fight extradition with a habeas corpus petition that would have slowed the process.

The hotel where Natalie Holloway stayed

The Holiday Inn resort in Noord, Aruba, Friday, May 12, 2023. The Holiday Inn resort is where Natalee Holloway stayed in 2005 before she disappeared. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

While van der Sloot previously said publicly that he would fight any move to send him to the U.S., Altez told Fox News Digital that his client’s family believes that he would be better off jailed in Alabama than Peru’s strictest maximum-security prison.

The Dutch national is expected to face trial in Alabama then finish his sentence in Peru, which is set to expire in June 2038.

The bar where Natalee Holloway was last seen alive

The end of Weststraat, Oranjestad, Aruba, Friday, May 12, 2023. The blue building on the right was the site of the bar known as Carlos 'N Charlie’s, where Natalee Holloway was last seen on May 30, 2023, before she reportedly left with Joran van der Sloot.  (Mega for Fox News Digital)

If he is convicted in the U.S., he will be flown back to American soil to serve time in federal prison, where he faces up to 40 years on the extortion and wire fraud charges.

His federal public defender Kevin Butler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Altez said he has not yet spoken to Butler either.

Authorities were still working out the nuts and bolts of his transfer to U.S. custody Thursday.

