Musk shocks with Twitter board decision; Calif. sheriff blames liberal policies for recent mass shooting

MUSK’S TWITTER SURPRISE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk declined to join Twitter's board of directors, the social media company's chief executive announced Sunday. Musk, a critic who recently accused Twitter of stifling free speech, recently purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, having bought 73.5 million shares for roughly $2.9 billion. Continue reading …

CLINTON ACCUSER BANNED - Juanita Broaddrick, who accused former President Bill Clinton of rape, has been banned from Twitter after a recent tweet, which she provided to Fox News. Continue reading …

STAYING STATESIDE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan said President Biden has no plans to visit Ukraine, despite a recent visit from U.K. PM Boris Johnson. Continue reading …

RUNNING IN FEAR - A loud bang caused by multiple manhole fires near Times Square on Sunday evening sent people scrambling in midtown Manhattan. Continue reading …

BIKER BEATING - A man was beaten by members of a biker club after accidentally bumping into one of them at a bar in Carleton, Michigan. Continue reading …

POLITICS

HISTORY REPEATS - Concerns abound for the Democratic Party repeating errors made by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who sided against parents’ rights. Continue reading …

TEXAS SHOWDOWN - Texas may be poised for a legal showdown with the Biden administration over immigration policy. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – Fox News host said that the mounting illegal immigration crisis will force President Biden to confront the crisis if Republicans are victorious in November. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN - Mark Levin said Sunday that he is "ashamed" of the United States' response to Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

PHIL’S DILEMMA - Gov. Phil Murphy has remained silent on the New Jersey public school system's lessons on gender ideology for children. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FLA. CONGRESSMAN’S BOOK - Rep. Michael Waltz has penned a children's book to combat the liberal agenda. Continue reading …



‘ATLANTIC’ LETDOWN - CNN host Brian Stelter invited Anne Applebaum on his "Reliable Sources" show, but failed to ask about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Continue reading …

‘REAL PROBLEM’ - A "Meet The Press" panel slammed Democratic "culture wars" messaging as one panelist called it a "real problem" for the November election. Continue reading …

LAPTOP FALLOUT - Howard Kurtz discussed the fallout after The New York Times and The Washington Post belatedly confirmed that the Hunter Biden laptop story is credible. Continue reading …

DEMOCRAT FIGHTS BACK - Rep. Madeleine Dean said the GOP has no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections. Continue reading …





OPINION

NEWT GINGRICH – MSNBC’s John Heilemann said Dems have a "dark" [political] strategy to "scare the crap out of [the Democratic base] and get them to come out," but it won't work. Continue reading …



TIM GRAHAM - CBS News hired former Republican Congressman (and Trump Chief of Staff) Mick Mulvaney, and then liberal Washington Post media reporter Jeremy Barr was handed internal recordings of staff "turmoil" over this supposed outrage. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH - The goal in the Russian-Ukraine war should be a Ukrainian victory and a Russian defeat – as quickly as possible. Continue reading …

SCOTT GUNN – This week, from Sunday to Sunday, we encounter hope, despair, friendship, tender love, betrayal, pain, fear, sorrow, wonder and finally, wondrous joy. Continue reading …

ELAINE PARKER – The economy is improving despite Biden admin policies, not because of them. Women, for example, are lagging behind. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TAXMAN COMETH - The 2022 tax season is quickly coming to an end, but millions of Americans still need to file their returns to the IRS. Continue reading …

JADA PINKETT SMITH - Jada Pinkett Smith seems to be distancing herself from the Oscars slap, and brand experts tell Fox News Digital it might be a wise move. Continue reading …

'TREATING CRIMINALS LIKE VICTIMS' – Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said mass shooting is just the latest example of what happens when repeat violent offenders aren’t punished. Continue reading …

TIGER’S COMEBACK - Against all odds, Tiger Woods played all 72 holes at the Masters this weekend in his first tournament at Augusta National in nearly two years. Continue reading …

A DECENT PROPOSAL - Rock star Jack White stunned fans in Detroit Friday when he proposed to his girlfriend and got married on stage. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…



THE LAST WORD

"If this border catastrophe was happening in any other country, including any country in Europe, no matter how liberal, it would be getting nonstop wall-to-wall media coverage."

- STEPHEN MILLER

