Democrat lawmakers calls Republicans 'mouths of a cult' that have no agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said Republicans have no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections while appearing on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports" on Saturday.

Host Cori Coffin spoke with the Pennsylvania lawmaker about the ongoing Jan. 6 committee and highlighted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann’s analysis that Democrats are focusing on Jan. 6 and former President Trump to scare their voters into voting.

CHUCK TODD CALLS KBJ CONFIRMATION A ‘MAJOR VICTORY’ FOR DEMS, BUT ASKS IF ‘IT’S THE LAST’ BEFORE 2022 MIDTERMS

"They have to scare the crap out of [the Democratic base] and get them to come out," Heilemann said last week. "[The Democrats] can't motivate them on the basis of hope or their pocketbooks or any of these accomplishments. They have to scare the crap out of them."

Dean agreed that "nothing less is at stake" than upholding democracy but added that Republicans have no agenda.

"The Democrats stand for democracy, and we stand for doing things. Republicans have no agenda, they’re simply the mouths of a cult for the most part," Dean said.

Dean was an impeachment manager for Trump’s second impeachment after being accused of inciting insurrection during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Additionally, Dean believed Democrats are poised to retain and possibly increase their power in Congress after the 2022 elections.

‘VIEW’ HOST PREDICTS ‘BLOODBATH’ FOR DEMOCRATS IN MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"All they do is whine and wallow about the things they are against, they never lift up anything that they are for. They only want to make you afraid of it. They only want to demonize the other. They have no plan. And I say this sincerely. I wish they had a plan. I wish they had an agenda. But this election is going to be clear, and we will retain, and I believe grow the majority both in the Senate and in the House," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dean's rosy outlook on Democrats prospects for the midterms contrast with polls and pundits, that predict a "bloodbath" for Democrats.

Fox News’ Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.