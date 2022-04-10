Expand / Collapse search
Democrat lawmakers calls Republicans 'mouths of a cult' that have no agenda

Rep. Madeleine Dean agreed that Democrats need to scare voters about democracy being at stake.

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Rep. Madeleine Dean: Republicans are ‘mouths of a cult’ Video

Rep. Madeleine Dean: Republicans are ‘mouths of a cult’

Pennsylvania lawmaker says the strategy amongst Democrats to scare their voters about the lingering threat to democracy is a "good point."

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said Republicans have no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections while appearing on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports" on Saturday.

Host Cori Coffin spoke with the Pennsylvania lawmaker about the ongoing Jan. 6 committee and highlighted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann’s analysis that Democrats are focusing on Jan. 6 and former President Trump to scare their voters into voting. 

CHUCK TODD CALLS KBJ CONFIRMATION A ‘MAJOR VICTORY’ FOR DEMS, BUT ASKS IF ‘IT’S THE LAST’ BEFORE 2022 MIDTERMS 

Voting booths (iStock)

Voting booths (iStock) (iStock)

"They have to scare the crap out of [the Democratic base] and get them to come out," Heilemann said last week. "[The Democrats] can't motivate them on the basis of hope or their pocketbooks or any of these accomplishments. They have to scare the crap out of them."

Dean agreed that "nothing less is at stake" than upholding democracy but added that Republicans have no agenda.

"The Democrats stand for democracy, and we stand for doing things. Republicans have no agenda, they’re simply the mouths of a cult for the most part," Dean said. 

Dean was an impeachment manager for Trump’s second impeachment after being accused of inciting insurrection during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. 

Capitol Police Jan. 6 Riot

Capitol Police Jan. 6 Riot (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Additionally, Dean believed Democrats are poised to retain and possibly increase their power in Congress after the 2022 elections.

‘VIEW’ HOST PREDICTS ‘BLOODBATH’ FOR DEMOCRATS IN MIDTERM ELECTIONS 

"All they do is whine and wallow about the things they are against, they never lift up anything that they are for. They only want to make you afraid of it. They only want to demonize the other. They have no plan. And I say this sincerely. I wish they had a plan. I wish they had an agenda. But this election is going to be clear, and we will retain, and I believe grow the majority both in the Senate and in the House," she said.

Mitch McConnell is a Republican senator from Kentucky and the Senate GOP leader and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Mitch McConnell is a Republican senator from Kentucky and the Senate GOP leader and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Getty Images)

Dean's rosy outlook on Democrats prospects for the midterms contrast with polls and pundits, that predict a "bloodbath" for Democrats. 

Fox News’ Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.