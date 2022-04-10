NYC tourists sent scrambling in Times Square after 'huge bang' reported
No injuries were immediately reported
A manhole fire near Times Square on Sunday evening sent tourists scrambling in midtown Manhattan.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to a preliminary report from the NYPD.
Videos posted on social media showed people carrying shopping bags running around 48th street.
"Go, go. I don't know what it is," one concerned man could be heard saying. "I heard something."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.