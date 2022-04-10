Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC tourists sent scrambling in Times Square after 'huge bang' reported

No injuries were immediately reported

By Paul Best | Fox News
A manhole fire near Times Square on Sunday evening sent tourists scrambling in midtown Manhattan

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to a preliminary report from the NYPD

Videos posted on social media showed people carrying shopping bags running around 48th street. 

"Go, go. I don't know what it is," one concerned man could be heard saying. "I heard something."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

