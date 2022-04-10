NYC tourists sent scrambling in Times Square after 'huge bang' reported

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhole fire near Times Square on Sunday evening sent tourists scrambling in midtown Manhattan.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to a preliminary report from the NYPD.

Videos posted on social media showed people carrying shopping bags running around 48th street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Go, go. I don't know what it is," one concerned man could be heard saying. "I heard something."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.