The country's true consensus on Biden's immigration policies will reverberate ‘loudly’ in the midterms: Gowdy

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy addressed the mounting illegal immigration crisis on his show over the weekend, telling viewers that President Biden will be forced to confront the crisis of his own doing if Republicans are victorious in the upcoming midterm elections.

TREY GOWDY: The number of unlawful immigrants entering the U.S. is setting records, and those records will only increase in the coming months. It’s estimated there are more than 2.5 million unlawful southern border crossings since President Biden took office. If you're wondering what that number looks like, it's about the size that about the size of Houston, Texas or Chicago, Illinois.

Many believe these border crossings are the natural and probable consequence of the campaign rhetoric of both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they encouraged people to come, and people did. Most Americans believe countries can and should know exactly who is coming and for what purpose. Most Americans believe there should be a process for entering the country, a process that is both logical and emphasizes the needs of this country. Most Americans wonder why the people who have been waiting and followed our laws are denied entry, while this administration proposed policies which innocent people to make the dangerous trek here from South or Central America.

What about those root causes of migration? What precisely has Vice President Harris done about those root causes? The American people are generous and welcoming, especially of those in danger and fleeing persecution. But Americans do not like chaos, or fraud, or being taken advantage of. To the extent this administration does not get that, I’ll bet that message and others will be delivered loudly come November.

