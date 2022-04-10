Mark Levin 'ashamed' of US response to Ukraine invasion, urges Biden to start 'muscling up' US military

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Levin said Sunday that he is "ashamed" of the United States' response to Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine, adding that the country will look back with regret and wonder "why didn't we do more" to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host delivered an impassioned monologue on his show over the weekend, where he spoke out against Putin defenders and isolationists who've warned the U.S. against taking action to defend the Ukrainian people.

"I am sick and tired of the Putin wing of media, the Putin wing of the Republican Party, the Putin wing of the Democrat Party, I am sick of them," Levin began. "They have been lying for weeks if not months. I’m tired of isolationists and those that say, 'what do you want to do, drag us into a war?' Did you not see the pictures?" he asserted. "There is a war going on. World War III has begun."

"I am ashamed at the response of our government," he continued. "Fifty years from now…people will look back, and they will say, why didn’t we do more?"

Levin said foreign enemies will interpret the United States' lack of involvement as weakness on the part of President Joe Biden.

"These are grave times," he warned. "Now is not the time to hide, now is not the time to be quiet. Now is not the time to pretend that your ideology will keep us safe when it won't. We should be muscling up the U.S. military just in case. We should be muscling up NATO just in case. We should be arming the Taiwanese before they are attacked by the Communist Chinese, [give them] harpoon missiles and other heavy weapons, so they can defend themselves and their freedom.

The conservative radio host also urged the Biden administration to stop their negotiations with Iran because it will only lead to them getting access to a nuclear weapon that will be able to target the United States along with Europe and the Middle East.

"Of course," Levin continued, " this all involves American national security, we can’t pretend it doesn’t. You think they will leave us alone? That this will not affect us economically…geopolitically and every other way? Of course, it is. When bullies see weakness, they attack. These genocidal mass murderers in China, and Russia and the Middle East, they see weakness."