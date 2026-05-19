Mango clothing tycoon’s son named suspect in death of billionaire whose brand stretches across US

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The son of a billionaire fashion mogul whose clothing company sells apparel across the United States was arrested Tuesday in Spain as authorities investigate his father’s death after a fall in a mountainous tourist area near Barcelona, according to Reuters.

Isak Andic, 71, was hiking with his son in the mountains near Barcelona when he fell about 500 feet down a cliff and died in December 2024. tHE son, Jonathan Andic, 45, was the only witness.

The fatal fall was initially ruled accidental, but now authorities have launched a homicide investigation.

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Jonathan, who took over the global fashion empire with his sisters after their dad’s death, was released on 1 million euros bail and ordered to surrender his passport while remaining in Spain during the investigation, Reuters reported.

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The younger Andic has denied wrongdoing, and the family has maintained his innocence.

"There is no legitimate evidence against him, nor will any be found," the Andic family said in a statement, according to Reuters.

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In ‌a statement, ⁠defense lawyer Cristobal Martell told the outlet that the homicide theory was inaccurate.

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"But above all, it is painful. It stigmatizes an innocent man. Now the real process begins, and the truth and his innocence will shine through."

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Isak, who ​was born in Istanbul, ⁠moved to Catalonia in the northeast of Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984. He built it into a global group seen as a rival to Zara.

Isak was considered one of Spain’s richest businessmen and built Mango into one of Europe’s largest clothing retailers with a presence in more than 100 countries.

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At the ​time of his death, he was non-executive chairman of Mango with a net worth ​of $4.5 billion according ⁠to Forbes.

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Jonathan Andic is the eldest of Isak Andic's three children and one of his father's heirs. He has been the vice chairman of the board at Mango.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Mango and Martell for comment.