Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Mango clothing tycoon’s son named suspect in death of billionaire whose brand stretches across US

Isak Andic's death was initially ruled accidental but authorities now suspect foul play in the December 2024 incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of a billionaire fashion mogul whose clothing company sells apparel across the United States was arrested Tuesday in Spain as authorities investigate his father’s death after a fall in a mountainous tourist area near Barcelona, according to Reuters.

Isak Andic, 71, was hiking with his son in the mountains near Barcelona when he fell about 500 feet down a cliff and died in December 2024. tHE son, Jonathan Andic, 45, was the only witness.

The fatal fall was initially ruled accidental, but now authorities have launched a homicide investigation.

Jonathan Andic, the son of Mango's founder, as he leaves the Juzgado de Instruccion 5 in Martorell

Jonathan Andic, the son of Mango's founder, as he leaves the Juzgado de Instruccion 5 in Martorell after paying the one million euro bail, on May 19, 2026, in Martorell, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. (David Oller/Europa Press via Getty Images)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Jonathan, who took over the global fashion empire with his sisters after their dad’s death, was released on 1 million euros bail and ordered to surrender his passport while remaining in Spain during the investigation, Reuters reported.

FOLLOW US ON X

The younger Andic has denied wrongdoing, and the family has maintained his innocence.

"There is no legitimate evidence against him, nor will any be found," the Andic family said in a statement, according to Reuters.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Jonathan Andic, the son of the founder of Mango, testifies before the Juzgado de Instruccion 5 de Martorel

Jonathan Andic, the son of the founder of Mango, testifies before the Juzgado de Instruccion 5 de Martorell, on May 19, 2026, in Martorell, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.  (David Oller/Europa Press via Getty Images)

In ‌a statement, ⁠defense lawyer Cristobal Martell told the outlet that the homicide theory was inaccurate.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATOR WARNS AGAINST RUSHING BIKINI DESIGNER'S YACHT DEATH PROBE AS LAWYER REVEALS NEW DETAILS

"But above all, it is painful. It stigmatizes an innocent man. Now the real process begins, and the truth and his innocence will shine through."

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Isak Andic

The president and founder of Mango, Isak Andic, during the award ceremony for the 8th Kingdom of Spain Business Career Achievement Award (Iese), at the IESE Business School Barcelona North Campus, on March 18, 2024, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Isak, who ​was born in Istanbul, ⁠moved to Catalonia in the northeast of Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984. He built it into a global group seen as a rival to Zara.

Isak was considered one of Spain’s richest businessmen and built Mango into one of Europe’s largest clothing retailers with a presence in more than 100 countries.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

At the ​time of his death, he was non-executive chairman of Mango with a net worth ​of $4.5 billion according ⁠to Forbes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Marta Palatchi; Jonathan Andic and Mia Moretti attend Models the Pronovia's 50th anniversary bridal fashion show

(L-R) Marta Palatchi, Jonathan Andic and Mia Moretti attend Models the Pronovia's 50th anniversary bridal fashion show during 'Barcelona Bridal Week 2014' on May 9, 2014, in Barcelona, Spain. (Miquel Benitez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jonathan Andic is the eldest of Isak Andic's three children and one of his father's heirs. He has been the vice chairman of the board at Mango.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mango and Martell for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue