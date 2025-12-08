Murdaugh trial court clerk pleads guilty to showing sealed crime scene photos to photographer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former South Carolina court clerk pleaded guilty Monday in connection with showing sealed court exhibits related to the murder trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh to a photographer and lying about it in court.

Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hill, who served as the court clerk in Colleton County, pleaded guilty to four charges — obstruction of justice and perjury for showing a reporter photographs that were sealed court exhibits and then lying about it, plus two counts of misconduct in office for taking bonuses and promoting a book she wrote on the trial through her public office.

"There is no excuse for the mistakes I made. I’m ashamed of them and will carry that shame the rest of my life," Hill said in a statement read to the court.

She was sentenced to three years of probation.

ALEX MURDAUGH’S MONEY MAN PAYS THE PRICE AFTER ADMITTING ROLE IN MILLION-DOLLAR CRIME SCHEME

Her sentence would have been much harsher had evidence surfaced that she tampered with the murder trial, Judge Heath Taylor told Hill.

During Murdaugjh's murder trial, Hill was responsible for taking care of the jury, overseeing exhibits and assisting the judge. Murdaugh was eventually convicted of murdering his wife and son after a six-week trial, which drew nationwide attention.

Murdaugh's lawyers said Hill tried to influence jurors to vote guilty and that she was biased against Murdaugh because of her book.

ALEX MURDAUGH SLAMS NEW TRUE CRIME SERIES DEPICTING FAMILY'S DOUBLE-MURDER: 'MISLEADING PORTRAYALS'

Solicitor Rick Hubbard told the judge that a journalist informed investigators that Hill showed graphic crime scene photos to several media members.

He did not name the journalist.

The photos were posted online, and the metadata from the images matched a time when Hill's courthouse key card indicated she was inside the locked room where the photos were kept, Hubbard said.

Hill resigned in March 2024. One of the charges against her stemmed from money prosecutors said she took for herself. She brought a check to court on Monday to repay nearly $10,000.

Journalist Neil Gordon who worked with Hill on "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders" and previously accused her of plagiarism, commented on Hill's plea to Fox News Digital.

"I appreciate seeing Becky step up and take responsibility for her actions, including the charge of misconduct in office, as it was directly related to the book I co-authored with her," he said in a statement. "The specific instance was her decision to arrange a "Facebook Live" from her clerk’s office with the Colleton County Chamber of Commerce solely to promote our book."

"The fact that it occurred during the workday showed boldness, poor judgement, and frankly ignorance of the oath she took as an elected official.," he added. "Sadly, poor judgement around our book had been a pattern for Becky, as we later learned she plagiarized its preface."

Meanwhile, Murdaugh is also serving a prison sentence for stealing money from his family's law firm and client settlements.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Murdaugh's attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.