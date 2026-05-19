Doorbell video captures man firing shotgun through front door before allegedly returning, killing teen: report

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A man who has now been arrested on a murder charge was allegedly caught on camera blasting a shotgun through the front door of the victim's home hours before the incident.

Doorbell video from May 16 allegedly shows Sean Hubbard, 34, firing the gun at the entrance of a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to WBTV. While Hubbard's face is completely exposed to the camera, the firearm is wrapped in what appears to be a hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Nobody was home at the time of the shooting, but Hubbard allegedly returned at around 11 p.m. that night and shot and killed 19-year-old Camariya Tidwell.

Hubbard, a North Carolina resident, was arrested early Sunday morning in Rock Hill, WCNC reported. A SWAT team was reportedly activated to take him into custody.

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Tidwell's family has also accused Hubbard of appearing at the home on the Tuesday before the alleged killing, and firing shots into the home.

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"He shot four gunshots through my son’s room and my son and my grandson were laying in their bed," said Tidwell's mother, Shifarnia McCullough, according to WCNC.

That alleged incident led the family to install the video camera that captured the Saturday shooting.

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Tidwell's brother, Caleb, said Hubbard "stalked" the family for a week before Camariya was killed.

"For a week straight, he stalked my family’s home," Caleb said, WCNC reported. "He terrorized my family."

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The violence reportedly boiled over after a cousin of Tidwell, Jamya McCullough, hired Hubbard to work on her car after she found him through social media. But the business relationship went south, and McCullough later told Hubbard she no longer wished for him to do the work.

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"I told him that I didn’t want him to work on my car," McCullough said, according to WCNC. "This man threatened me and I immediately blocked him."

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Hubbard has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to jail records.

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He is being held without bond.

The York County Sheriff's Office did not return a request for comment.