Chicago cop killing suspect allegedly preyed on ‘joke of a system’ costing officers their lives: city leader

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A Chicago man with nearly a decade-long rap sheet is set to appear in court Wednesday after authorities say he killed a police officer and gravely injured another in the latest example of what one city leader called a "joke of a system" that is costing cops their lives.

Alphanso Talley, 27, is charged with killing Chicago Police Department (CPD) Officer John Bartholomew, 28, at Swedish Hospital on Saturday, April 25. Prosecutors allege Talley also shot another police officer during the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a status hearing in the case.

Talley was taken into custody just hours before the shooting in connection with a suspected armed robbery at a local Family Dollar, authorities previously said. Officials allege that he pistol-whipped a female employee inside the store before stealing her wallet and keys.

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Immediately after his arrest, Talley allegedly told authorities he had swallowed narcotics and requested to be taken to the hospital.

While receiving medical treatment, police say Talley retrieved a gun from underneath a blanket and shot both officers before attempting to escape custody.

"He was going to attempt an escape when he pretended to swallow drugs," prosecutors previously told the court while arguing for Talley to remain behind bars. "He knew police would take him to the hospital for his own well-being. He knew he would be uncuffed at that time. He did that to officers who simply took him to the hospital for his own well-being."

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Following his initial court appearance, Judge D’Anthony Thedford ordered Talley to remain in custody ahead of his trial.

"It is clear to this court that you pose a threat to any person you’re around," he said. "If you’re out — you’re dangerous. I cannot trust that you will follow any orders that this court gives. No conditions that I can propose can keep the community safe from you."

The alleged shooting comes as the latest in a long line of violent crimes involving Talley spanning the past nine years, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

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His rap sheet includes a conviction for four counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm in 2017, unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon with a prior conviction in 2021, battery on a peace officer in 2023 and possession/aiding and abetting a stolen motor vehicle.

At the time of the alleged shooting, Talley had been released from custody under the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which established cashless bail in 2021.

"As city workers, you see the reasons that lead to this shooting," Chicago alderman Anthony Napolitano told Fox News Digital. "And this neighborhood and myself have pointed it out for years."

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According to Napolitano, the city’s "weak" judicial system coupled with the SAFE-T Act puts both law enforcement and Chicago’s residents at risk.

"It’s a joke of a system," Napolitano said. "It’s flawed and it’s broken."

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Talley was also wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the alleged robbery and shooting, leading city officials to question Cook County’s electronic monitoring program.

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"[Officials] don’t know where the [electronic monitored felons] are or how to attest for them or how to get in contact with them. They’re basically on the run," Napolitano said. "We should know as residents of the city, what is the threat level setup that you as a judge are allowing these people to go on an electronic monitoring system?"

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Napolitano also pointed to the city’s relaxed bail system creating a culture of frustration and low morale among police officers.

"With [officials] pushing this ‘catch-and-release’ SAFE-T Act, you’ve got coppers that are two, three, four generations of Chicago police officers that couldn’t wait to be a police officer, [and have] pride to put that uniform on and protect what we believe is the greatest city in the country by proactively going after crime," Napolitano told Fox News Digital.

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"And then to find out that when you’re working your butt off, and almost dying on a regular basis because people are emboldened and they’re not afraid of shooting or killing the police anymore," he added.

From 2021 to 2024, more than 170 Chicago Police Department officers had been shot or shot at in the line of duty, including two fatally, according to data released by officials.

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Napolitano stresses that the amount of violence against officers has taken a toll on the department, while citing the influx of memorial ribbons scattered throughout Chicago’s neighborhoods in remembrance of each fallen officer.

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"We’re losing them at an alarming rate on a regular basis," Napolitano said. "And those f------- ribbons do not come off the poles now, because we keep losing our officers."

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ABC 7 reported that in December, Judge John Lyke — who had presided over Talley’s criminal cases for at least three years — said Talley’s "mind is finally developing" and that he "may be on the path to making better decisions" before releasing him from custody in a separate case with only an ankle monitor.

Authorities subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest on March 11 while he was on pretrial release for the alleged armed robbery after he had two electronic monitor violations in early March, according to court documents.

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Talley is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated unlawful restraint, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery, escape and unlawful use of a weapon.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Cook County prosecutor’s office and the public defender's office for comment.

Fox News' Peter D'Abrosca, Adam Sabes and Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.