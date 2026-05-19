Man accused of killing partner arrested in Mexico nearly two years after fleeing with their two children

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Two missing California children were recovered in Mexico nearly two years after their father allegedly fled with them following their mother’s killing, authorities said.

The FBI announced Tuesday that Camron Lee, 40, was arrested in Primo Tapia, Baja California, Mexico, in connection with the 2024 death of his partner, Angelica Bravo.

His two children, Athena Lee, 5, and Mateo Lee, 4, were also recovered in Mexico, authorities said.

Officials said Lee’s arrest followed a nearly six-month campaign to locate him and the children.

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The Sacramento Police Department responded to a residence in July 2024, where officers later found Bravo dead inside the home.

Lee was charged with murder and four counts of possession of an assault weapon.

A federal arrest warrant was later issued in August 2024 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution to help locate and apprehend Lee and recover the children, who had not been seen since their mother was murdered.

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In December 2025, the FBI announced rewards for information leading to Lee’s arrest and conviction, as well as the recovery of the children. The bilingual campaign was distributed through media outlets and social media platforms across North America.

The FBI said Tuesday that a tip from the public ultimately led to Lee’s arrest.

"Today’s announcement highlights the impact of the FBI’s reward program," FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel said in a statement. "A single tip brought a fugitive to justice for his alleged crime and reunited a family."

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Sacramento Police Department Chief Zachary Bales said the arrest marked another step toward justice in Bravo’s death.

"This case sends a clear message that violence will not be tolerated in our community, and those who harm others will be pursued with determination and resolve," Bales said. "Our thoughts remain with Ms. Bravo’s family and loved ones, and we hope this development brings them a measure of solace as they continue to carry this profound loss."

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho confirmed Lee would face murder charges.

"This arrest is a powerful reminder that no matter how much time passes, our resolve to pursue justice and protect our community never fades," Ho said.

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Officials said the children were reunited with their maternal grandmother.

The FBI said authorities in Mexico, along with multiple U.S. and international agencies, assisted in locating and apprehending Lee.