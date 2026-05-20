DHS blasts California sanctuary policies after jail releases illegal immigrant accused in hit-and-run

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Federal immigration officials blasted California’s sanctuary policies Tuesday after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal immigrant accused of critically injuring a 4-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash.

Aman Kumar, an Indian national living in the U.S. illegally, was arrested by ICE on May 13 after previously being released from local custody.

According to the Fresno Sheriff’s Department, Kumar was initially arrested last month after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run crash. He was charged with felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.

Police said Kumar was driving a vehicle that struck a 4-year-old boy in Fresno, California, KSEE reported.

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The child had been playing on a swing set in a nearby backyard before leaving through a gate and entering the roadway, authorities said.

Investigators said several vehicles stopped after seeing the child in the street, but Kumar allegedly drove around the stopped traffic using the bike lane before hitting the boy.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the child was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

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DHS criticized California’s sanctuary policies after Kumar was later released from jail.

"This monster who almost killed a 4-year-old boy has been charged with a felony hit-and-run," DHS acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

"Sanctuary politicians in California released this criminal illegal alien from jail back onto the streets," she continued. "Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal illegal alien was arrested outside a criminal court."

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According to DHS, Kumar illegally entered the United States in 2023 and was later released under the Biden administration.

The department also pointed to a letter ICE Director Todd Lyons sent in February to California Attorney General Rob Bonta urging the state to honor ICE detainers involving more than 33,000 undocumented immigrants in custody across California.

"DHS is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and his fellow California sanctuary politicians to stop putting American lives at risk by releasing criminals into our communities to commit more crimes and hurt more innocent people," Bis said.

DHS said California’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 4,561 undocumented immigrants with criminal charges or convictions since Jan. 20.

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The department said those individuals were accused of crimes including homicide, assault, burglary, drug offenses, weapons offenses and sexual offenses.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom’s office for comment.