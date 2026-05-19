Kentucky voters deliver verdict on Thomas Massie and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Kentucky voters deliver verdict on Thomas Massie

2. Iran's supreme leader's fiery anti-US posts spark warnings of ‘jihad’

3. Prince William, Kate Middleton US trip could make royal history

MAJOR HEADLINES

HOUSE DIVIDED — Texas Democrat vows to jail 'American Zionists' in ICE facility as party runs away. Continue reading …

CRIME WAVE — Video shows beach chaos as knife attacks erupt in crowded teen takeover. Continue reading …

VIOLENT BLOODSHED — Alleged teen shooters identified in San Diego mosque attack that killed three men. Continue reading …

FAREWELL BREWING — Iconic American beer brand discontinued after 177 years amid cost cuts. Continue reading …

FROZEN TERROR — Tourist hovercraft capsizes in biggest freshwater lake in the world, leaving 5 dead. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

BROTHERLY SHOVE — Squad-endorsed socialist wins heated primary to represent America’s birthplace. Continue reading …

SITE SORE — Platner's deleted Reddit sparks outrage again as he appears to mock wounded soldier. Continue reading …

CRACKS EMERGING — Dems score win as GOP senator helps advance Iran war powers resolution. Continue reading …

AUDIT-PROOF — DOJ bars IRS from auditing Trump’s prior tax returns in settlement order signed. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

PRESCRIPTION DRAMA — 'The View' erupts as they debate on Trump's plan to lower prescription costs. Continue reading …

WEALTH OF OPINION — Joe Rogan rips AOC's billionaire attacks as 'weird' and out of touch with reality. Continue reading …

WATER ASSAULT — Army trains for modern battlefield with Texas exercise focused on speed, technology. Continue reading …

FAITH UNFILTERED — 16-year-old goes viral for challenging Democratic lawmaker at Sharia hearing on the Hill. Continue reading …

OPINION

ERFAN FARD — Iran is gambling that Trump will cave. It hasn’t gone well for them so far. Continue reading …

GORDAN CHANG — Are Trump and Xi making a genuine breakthrough or is China stringing us along … again? Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

LAST CALL — Iconic American beer brand discontinued after 177 years amid cost cuts. Continue reading …

BURIED TREASURE — Woman stunned to unearth 3-carat diamond at state park after heartbreaking year. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Knicks knowledge and sitcom similarities. Take the quiz here …

ACROSS THE POND — Prince William may bring Prince George to the US for FIFA World Cup in historic first. Continue reading …

TRUNK SHOW — Watch as this infant elephant explores his new world. See video ...

WATCH

VICTOR GLOVER — If you step in the direction of God, God will step toward you. See video …

XXBRIT HUME — Iran hasn't come close to making an offer the US can accept. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as lawmakers confront Gen Z’s backlash to AI and debate how to protect American jobs while staying competitive. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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