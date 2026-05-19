Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Washington DC

Pirro doubles down on juvenile crime crackdown after DC mayor candidate calls Trump admin curfews 'dangerous'

The three top Democratic mayoral candidates explicitly pledged not to use Metro Police resources to support Jeanine Pirro's plans

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Jeanine Pirro vows to prosecute parents over DC teen takeovers Video

Jeanine Pirro vows to prosecute parents over DC teen takeovers

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro addresses the rising issue of violent teen takeovers in the city, vowing to hold parents accountable. Pirro highlights a recent brawl inside a D.C. Chipotle and expresses determination to prosecute offenders. She also criticizes D.C. mayoral candidates for their stance on non-cooperation with her office.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. District Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro on Tuesday told Fox News that she plans to implement measures to crack down on juvenile crime with or without local D.C. officials.

The three top Democratic candidates for mayor of the nation's capital all said during a Monday night debate that they would refuse to cooperate with Pirro's recently-announced plan to charge parents of juveniles who break the curfew that the city has imposed.

"The truth is that I'm gonna get what I need one way or the other," Pirro told Fox News' Lawrence B. Jones on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning. "I'm not gonna let some politician determine whether D.C. is going to be safe. Look, the citizens of the nation's capital have the right to expect that they will be safe. In fact, they have a right to demand it."

Jeanine Pirro speaking at a news conference at the Department of Justice

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, spoke during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pirro announced the plan to hold parents accountable last Friday, but after a massive brawl inside a Navy Yard neighborhood Chipotle went viral, she doubled down in a news conference on Monday.

CHAOTIC TEEN BRAWL GOES VIRAL AFTER TEEN TERROR PROMPTS US ATTORNEY PIRRO'S PLAN TO PROSECUTE PARENTS

Hours later, Democrats running for mayor said in unison that they would not work with Pirro, and one even called the curfew plans "dangerous."

"Right now, using the curfew as a tool for our young people is dangerous. It is dangerous because we have federal troops who are in our city, masked ICE agents who are in our city, and these are the people enforcing this law on our young people," said progressive Janeese Lewis George, who currently represents the city's Ward 4 and is leading the polls to succeed Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"And these are not individuals who are trained in de-escalation," she continued. "They are not accountable to D.C. residents. In fact, D.C. residents have already been killed without any accountability because we don't have accountability of those agencies."

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George speaking at a childcare rally in Washington, D.C.

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George joined parents, educators, and organizers at a SPACEs In Action and Blandi’s Childcare Center rally to demand funding for the Pay Equity Fund and childcare subsidies at the Blandis Childcare Center in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2026. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for SPACEs in Action)

DEM MAYORAL FORUM GOES OFF THE RAILS AS RACE HEATS UP TO REPLACE LONGTIME INCUMBENT

She said that instead, the city should expand its youth programming.

Candidates Kenyan McDuffie, a former at-large and Ward 5 councilman, and Gary Goodweather, a real estate developer, along with George, explicitly pledged not to use Metro Police resources to support Pirro's plans.

Currently, Pirro enjoys the support of Bowser in her effort to crack down on violent teen takeovers in the city.

PIRRO HAILS TRUMP'S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN AS 'BLUEPRINT' FOR AMERICA AFTER DRAMATIC RESULTS

Later in her "Fox & Friends" appearance, Pirro explained just how many tools are at her disposal to handle D.C.'s epidemic of youth violence.

WATCH: Wild brawl erupts in D.C. Chipotle amid ongoing efforts to stop juvenile crime

Wild brawl erupts in D.C. Chipotle amid ongoing efforts to stop juvenile crime Video

"I can do it through truancy in schools and working with the chancellor of the schools," she said. "I can do it through the family court. I have talked to the local attorney general, who has indicated that he will work with us. I can get it through the courts — persons in need of supervision. Who are their parents? If there [is] already a court order requiring that they follow fundamental rules from the family court."

Goodweather told Fox News Digital that while curfews can be a short term solution to the issue, D.C. needs a more permanent plan. 

"As mayor, I will implement a youth mentorship initiative through the Capital Corps program to connect young people with mentors, educational opportunities, workforce pathways, and positive community engagement. Too many young people in D.C. feel disconnected from opportunity, purpose, and support systems, and the city must take a more proactive role in changing that," he said. 

He added later that his plan includes adding, "mental health professionals, counselors, and social workers working directly with youth and families so that they never enter the criminal justice system."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've got a lot of opportunities to go after these parents, and no one is going to stop me from doing that."

Fox News Digital reached out to George and McDuffie.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue