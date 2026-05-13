Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction unanimously overturned by South Carolina Supreme Court

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The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the murder conviction of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted in March 2023 of double homicide of his wife and son.

The court ordered a new trial, saying that Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hill, who served as the court clerk in Colleton County, exercised "improper external influences" during Murdaugh's first trial.

The state supreme court voted unanimously on the decision.

"Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial," their ruling said.

A post-trial court found that Hill "made improper comments to the jurors on the day Murdaugh testified, e.g., 'this is an important day' or 'this is an epic day' and that they should watch Murdaugh's body language, on the day of he testified in his own defense.

Hill pleaded guilty to four charges — obstruction of justice and perjury for showing a reporter photographs that were sealed court exhibits and then lying about it, plus two counts of misconduct in office for taking bonuses and promoting a book she wrote on the trial through her public office — in December.

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