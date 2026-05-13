Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

In Court

Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction unanimously overturned by South Carolina Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling found clerk Becky Hill made improper comments to jurors during the 2023 trial

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Murdaugh defense attorney calls on state Supreme Court to overturn guilty verdict Video

Murdaugh defense attorney calls on state Supreme Court to overturn guilty verdict

Dick Harpootlian, the defense attorney for Alex Murdaugh, has argued that a former court clerk's comments should be enough for the state Supreme Court to overturn his client's guilty verdict.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the murder conviction of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted in March 2023 of double homicide of his wife and son.

The court ordered a new trial, saying that Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hill, who served as the court clerk in Colleton County, exercised "improper external influences" during Murdaugh's first trial.

Alex Murdaugh sitting in courtroom during hearing at Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021, sits during a hearing on a motion for a retrial on Jan. 16, 2024, at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C. Federal prosecutors said Murdaugh did not disclose the whereabouts of $6 million he stole or whether an unnamed attorney assisted him and seek to revoke a plea deal on federal financial crime charges, according to court documents. (Tracy Glantz/The State/AP)

The state supreme court voted unanimously on the decision.

"Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial," their ruling said.

A post-trial court found that Hill "made improper comments to the jurors on the day Murdaugh testified, e.g., 'this is an important day' or 'this is an epic day' and that they should watch Murdaugh's body language, on the day of he testified in his own defense.

Alex Murdaugh wearing a tan jumpsuit and handcuffs at Colleton County Courthouse

Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on March 3, 2023, after being convicted on all four counts in a double murder trial and sentenced to life in prison. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

Hill pleaded guilty to four charges — obstruction of justice and perjury for showing a reporter photographs that were sealed court exhibits and then lying about it, plus two counts of misconduct in office for taking bonuses and promoting a book she wrote on the trial through her public office — in December.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Murdaugh was sentenced in 2023 to two consecutive life sentences for murdering his wife and son. He is also serving an additional 40 years in prison for his financial crimes and remains in custody at a maximum-security prison in South Carolina.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue