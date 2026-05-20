LaGuardia Airport runway shut down after sinkhole discovered during routine morning inspection

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A sinkhole discovered near a runway at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport disrupted flights on Wednesday, leading to several cancellations after crews noticed the depression during a routine inspection.

The hole was found around 11 a.m. near Runway 4/22 during the airport’s daily morning airfield inspection, according to airport officials.

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"The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible," a statement on LaGuardia’s X account read.

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The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it was in "close communication" with airlines to provide ongoing updates.

Travelers were urged to check directly with their airlines for updated flight status as delays and cancellations mounted. Thunderstorms were also forecast for Wednesday, threatening to exacerbate the travel disruptions.

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By Wednesday afternoon, departures from LaGuardia were delayed by an average of 30 minutes, while arrival delays averaged around 38 minutes, according to FlightAware.