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New York City

LaGuardia Airport runway shut down after sinkhole discovered during routine morning inspection

Emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the cause and complete repairs near Runway 4/22

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A sinkhole discovered near a runway at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport disrupted flights on Wednesday, leading to several cancellations after crews noticed the depression during a routine inspection.

The hole was found around 11 a.m. near Runway 4/22 during the airport’s daily morning airfield inspection, according to airport officials.

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Sinkhole at LaGuardia Airport

Crews surround a sinkhole discovered near a runway Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport. (WNYW)

"The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible," a statement on LaGuardia’s X account read.

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A aerial view of a runway at LaGuardia Airport.

A runway at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday where a sinkhole was discovered. (WNYW)

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it was in "close communication" with airlines to provide ongoing updates.

Travelers were urged to check directly with their airlines for updated flight status as delays and cancellations mounted. Thunderstorms were also forecast for Wednesday, threatening to exacerbate the travel disruptions.

A plane flying over LaGuardia Airport tower in New York

A plane flies over LaGuardia Airport tower in New York. (iStock)

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By Wednesday afternoon, departures from LaGuardia were delayed by an average of 30 minutes, while arrival delays averaged around 38 minutes, according to FlightAware.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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