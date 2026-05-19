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West Virginia

Man allegedly called 911 multiple times to report zombies, ghosts and a UFO, then claimed to be a cop

Clinton Wayne Nelan also allegedly impersonated a Louisiana police officer when deputies arrived at his Elkins home

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A West Virginia man repeatedly called 911 to report a trifecta of extraterrestrial and undead beings at his home, authorities said.

Clinton Wayne Nelan, 33, of Elkins, who was arrested Sunday, is charged with misuse of a local emergency telephone system and impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

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Clinton Wayne Nelan and a UFO.

Clinton Wayne Nelan, 33, of Elkins, is charged with the misuse of 911 after he repeatedly called the emergency line to report a UFO, ghosts and zombies at his West Virginia home, authorities said. (iStick; Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

Four deputies responded to Nelan's residence following a series of 911 calls reporting zombies, ghosts and a UFO.

"Upon arrival, Mr. Nelan made several false claims, including that he was being harassed by numerous individuals and that he was a police officer from Louisiana," the sheriff's office said.

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An investigation confirmed that he was not a law enforcement officer and had misused the emergency system to make false reports, police said.

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Nelan was arrested and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a cash-only $2,500 bond, online records show.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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