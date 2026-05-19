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Voter Fraud Concerns

Canadian noncitizen accused of illegally voting in federal and state elections

Cell site records tracked Sunny Manhertz's phone near his polling station on Nov. 5, 2024, prosecutors said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A Canadian man living in Massachusetts illegally voted in multiple federal and state elections while lying about his citizenship status, federal prosecutors said.

Sunny Manhertz, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, illegally registered to vote in Saugus, Mass., and allegedly cast ballots in various local, state, primary, and federal elections in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024, the Justice Department said.

He is charged with one count of unlawful voting by aliens and one count of the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are known to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under state law.

He appeared in a Boston federal courtroom Tuesday.

NONCITIZEN CHARGED WITH VOTING IN MINNESOTA 2024 ELECTION AFTER ADMITTING ‘MISTAKE’ TO INVESTIGATORS

Voter registration form signature.

Sunny Manhertz, 40, allegedly checked "Yes" on a Massachusetts registration form that asked "Are you a Citizen of the United States of America?" (Justice Department)

On March 1, 2016, Manhertz submitted a Massachusetts Official Voter Registration Form under his own name. On the form, he checked "Yes" in response to the question, "Are you a Citizen of the United States of America?" according to charging documents.

Despite his non-citizen status, he continued to represent himself as a "qualified voter" by signing nomination papers for political candidates as recently as 2026, authorities said.

Manhertz, 40, became a permanent U.S. resident in 1987 but never applied for citizenship, court documents state.

‘I VOTED’ STICKER HELPS CONVICT NON-CITIZEN WHO CAST BALLOT IN 2024 AS ELECTION SECURITY DEBATE HEATS UP

People filling out ballots at Cathedral High School in Boston Massachusetts.

People fill out their ballots at Cathedral High School in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 8, 2022. A Canadian man living in Massachusetts admitted to illegally voting in multiple local and federal elections since 2008, the Justice Department said. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP)

On Feb. 13, 2019, he allegedly submitted an application to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to replace his permanent resident card.

In response to a question regarding his legal status, Manhertz allegedly checked the box stating that he was a "Lawful Permanent Resident." According to Saugus records, Manhertz has voted in multiple federal elections, including the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections. 

When questioned by investigators outside his home on May 11, Manhertz allegedly admitted to filling out the 2016 voter registration form and voting in elections since 2008.

To confirm his participation in the most recent election, authorities obtained cell site records from his cellular provider.

Voters casting ballots at early voting site

Voters cast ballots during early voting at the Board of Elections Loop Super Site in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 4, 2024. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

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The records tracked his phone's location, showing it "pinged" off towers near his assigned polling station on Nov. 5, 2024, prosecutors said.

Manhertz faces up to six years in prison.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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