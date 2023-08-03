Chicago mom killed, toddler wounded when suspects unload on family in latest Windy City violence

A young mother was killed and her 2-year-son and two other victims wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Chicago’s South Side as police search for the assailants.

"All acts of violence are difficult to deal with, but it's especially difficult when there's a child involved," Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott told reporters Wednesday. "Thankfully, this child is going to be OK."

The toddler’s mother, a 23-year-old woman, was shot several times and died from her wounds a few hours later at a local hospital. The toddler's father, 29, was among the wounded.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:14 p.m. on West 81st Street, McDermott said. The suspects, who may have been targeting the child’s parents, approached the individuals in a black vehicle before opening fire and fleeing the scene.

The toddler and his 29-year-old father were both shot in the foot and were in stable condition. A 62-year-old man was shot in the back, but was also in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago Police closed off multiple streets Wednesday afternoon to investigate the shooting.

"Acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated in the city, Chicago will do everything we can to bring these offenders to justice," McDermott said.

A spokesperson for Chicago police told Fox News Digital Thursday morning the suspects have not been caught and the investigation is ongoing.

"We ask for the public's help to solve this crime," McDermott said.

Last weekend, at least 47 individuals were shot across the city and five fatalities were reported.

According to Chicago police statistics, there have been 1,439 shootings citywide so far this year, compared to 1,575 during this same time last year.