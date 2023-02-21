Expand / Collapse search
Montana
Montana teen shot while walking to school, 2 suspects in custody

Montana 15-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries

Associated Press
A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking to school Tuesday morning and suffered life-threatening injuries, police in Great Falls said.

Two suspects are in custody. Their names and ages haven't been released.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Great Falls on Tuesday morning. Police have two suspects in custody.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Great Falls on Tuesday morning. Police have two suspects in custody. (Fox News)

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. and students and staff at Great Falls High School were asked to shelter-in-place while officers searched for the suspects, who ran away after the shooting. They were both in custody by 8:45 a.m., police said.

The shooting was isolated to those involved and the victim was being treated at the hospital, police said.