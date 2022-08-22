Scott Disick crashes his Lamborghini, suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Calabasas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV Sunday in Calabasas, California, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The reality star and ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, and later refused medical treatment.

In a statement issued Monday, LASD explained, "Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle."

The base price for the Lamborghini Urus that Disick was driving is $225,000.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S RELATIONSHIP HISTORY: SCOTT DISICK TO TRAVIS BARKER

The LASD statement also added, "It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment."

Disick is known to be a collector of cars, amassing quite a catalog of luxury vehicles.

Disick had previously posted a picture of his car to his Instagram, saying he was picking it up from a customization and auto-body shop. He called the car his "new baby."

Disick has three human babies with Kardashian: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The report also mentioned that Disick "was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."

Both of Disick's parents passed away several years ago, leaving him with no immediate family — which has often been discussed on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians."

A representative for the Kardashians did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, and a representative for Disick had no comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP