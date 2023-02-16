Fetterman checks himself into hospital 'to receive treatment for clinical depression'

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into a Washington D.C. hospital Wednesday night to be treated for clinical depression, according to his office, less than a week after checking out.

Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, released a statement Thursday.

"Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Jentleson wrote.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis."

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself."

Fetterman was hospitalized for three days last week after feeling lightheaded, but returned to the Capitol Monday after doctors reportedly ruled out another stroke or seizure.

"Hey everyone. It’s great to be back in the Senate. Thank you all for the well wishes — looking forward to getting back to work today," Fetterman wrote in a Tweet ealier this week.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 while on the campaign trail.

It was recently reported that Fetterman described his severe hearing processing issues as causing him to hear the voice of the teacher from the "Peanuts" cartoon when listening to people speak, according to the New York Times.

