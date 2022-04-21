Missing Indiana mom found dead in vehicle next to 5-month-old son, who is alive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Indiana are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead Tuesday inside a vehicle next to her 5-month-old son, who was found alive.

South Bend police officers were called to investigate the possible sighting of a vehicle on South Kaley Street connected to a recent alert out of Elkhart County. When they arrived at the scene, they found Alexis Morales, 27, dead and her son, Messiah, alive.

"I would bet my life that more than one person knows what happened," South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski told reporters during a Wednesday news briefing.

The boy was taken to a hospital for observation, police said Tuesday. In a Wednesday update, he was in "stable condition at the hospital and is with family," police said on a social media post.

The investigation is being treated as a homicide, Ruszkowski said. An autopsy for Morales is scheduled for Friday.

She was last seen leaving Kelly Park on April 12 with her son in a BMW, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said. She told friends she was going back home to New Paris, about 35 miles east of South Bend.

A Silver Alert was issued by the Indiana State Police on Monday, authorities said. The pair was found a few minutes from the park where they were last seen.

South Bend investigators with the department's Violent Crimes Unit were interviewing people who may have seen the vehicle where Morales was found, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities also disputed rumors on social media that it was aware of the vehicle's location prior to the discovery of the mother and son.

