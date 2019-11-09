Atlanta college student died of asphyxiation, police say; roommate, roommate's boyfriend charged with murder

The 21-year-old Clark University Atlanta student whose body was found on Friday died of asphyxiation, according to police.

Alexis Crawford's body was found at a DeKalb County park some 11 miles from her off-campus apartment one week after she was reported missing. Two suspects -- her roommate and the roommate's boyfriend -- were arrested Saturday and are in police custody.

Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, both 21, are each charged with malice murder in Crawford's death. Both suspects were being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said a motive hasn't been established yet, but she said that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing "unwanted kissing and touching" by Brantley.

Alexandria Crawford told police she last heard from her sister Alexis on the night of Oct. 30. Alexis had texted Alexandria to ask: "What are you doing for the weekend?" Her sister responded, "Nothing."

Crawford was last seen in public that same day at a store along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. She was reported missing on Nov. 1.

Jones told police she took her roommate to a liquor store on the night of Oct. 30. Police later released surveillance photos of Crawford inside the liquor store. Jones claimed she last saw her roommate at 12:30 a.m. and didn't see her in their apartment later that morning when she left for class.

Crawford's phone, identification card and debit card were not found in the apartment, but her phone charger and keys were inside, according to a police report.

The student's death was "the worst possible news," Clark University Atlanta President George French Jr. said

“Our deepest prayers and thoughts are with her family,” French wrote in a letter to the university Friday. “Tonight we mourn together.”

