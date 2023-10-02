Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Missing 9-year-old girl Charlotte Sena found safe after New York state park disappearance: police

New York State Police say a suspect is in custody

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano , Michael Ruiz , Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
close
Family friend holds out hope after Charlotte Sena disappearance: 'she's coming back home' Video

Family friend holds out hope after Charlotte Sena disappearance: 'she's coming back home'

Patrick Kane, a family friend of missing New York 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, reacts to her shocking disappearance in a typically peaceful state park.

Missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found after disappearing from Moreau Lake State Park in New York on Saturday, authorities say.

New York State Police announced on Monday night that a suspect has been taken into custody over the incident. Sena is reportedly safe and healthy.

"Charlotte Sena has been located and [is] in good health," the statement read. "A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation."

Sources tell Fox News Digital that the male suspect left a ransom note. The suspect also reportedly has a criminal history involving sexual abuse, according to the Albany Times-Union.

VIDEO: FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION SCULPTOR REBUILDS CHILD VICTIM IN BID TO IDENTIFY JANE DOE

A photo of Charlotte Sena

In this undated photo, Charlotte Sena smiles for a photograph. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (Courtesy of the Sena Family )

Sena is currently being evaluated at the hospital. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was "overjoyed" at the news of Sena being found safe.

A photo of Charlotte Sena

This police handout photo shows Charlotte Sena in the clothing she was wearing when she went missing in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Police Handout )

"Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home," the statement read. "Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family." 

A map of Moreau Lake State Park

A map depicting the search area for nine-year-old Charlotte Sena. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (NY Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation )

Before she was found, Sena was last seen biking on Loop A in Moreau Lake State Park at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. She was reported missing around 30 minutes later.

A photo of Charlotte Sena

In this undated photo, Charlotte Sena smiles for a photograph. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (Courtesy of the Sena Family )

After she disappeared, an Amber Alert was sent out saying that she may have been taken "under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."

State Police search for Charlotte Sena

Park entrance where Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, NY, was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening as officials conduct a search on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Gansevoort, N.Y. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

During the search, officials described Sena as a kind, thoughtful 9-year-old girl who looked out for other children.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

A photo of Charlotte Sena

In this undated photo, Charlotte Sena smiles for a photograph. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (Courtesy of the Sena Family )

"Charlotte is a bright and adventurous girl who loves to be outside," the state police's statement read. "Charlotte has a huge heart and wants to create a club at her school for kids who don’t have friends. She always put others first."

An Amber Alert sign

An Amber Alert is displayed along roadways throughout upstate New York on Monday, October 2, 2023. Nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (Chris Eberhart/Fox News Digital)

Authorities are actively investigating the situation. Anyone who may have relevant information is urged to call the New York State Police at 518-457-6811, dial 911 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Governor Kathy Hochul provides an update on the search for Charlotte Sena

Governor Kathy Hochul  provides an update on the search for a missing child in Gansevoort on Sunday, October 1, 2023.  (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

This is a developing story, check back with us for updates.