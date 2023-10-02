Expand / Collapse search
Charlotte Sena disappearance: New videos of missing 9-year-old released as New York search continues

Sena has green eyes, blonde hair and is around 4 feet, 6 inches tall

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Charlotte Sena, 9, feared abducted from Moreau Lake State Park Video

Charlotte Sena, 9, feared abducted from Moreau Lake State Park

A massive search is ongoing at Moreau Lake State Park, where authorities believe 9-year-old Charlotte Sena may have been abducted Saturday evening. (Courtesy: Sena Family)

New videos have been released of Charlotte Sena, as authorities continue searching for the missing 9-year-old girl after she disappeared in New York's Moreau Lake State Park.

The first undated video shows Sena, who was last seen on Saturday evening, sitting in a car and telling a joke.

"Why was the car embarrassed? He had bad gas," Sena was heard saying in the video. The second video shows Sena sitting on the floor of what appears to be a living room while opening up a present.

The 9-year-old girl was last seen going on a bike ride on Loop A in Moreau Lake State Park ar around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say. She was reporting missing at around 6:45 p.m, and the park will be closed until further notice while law enforcement officials investigate.

A photo of Charlotte Sena

In this undated photo, Charlotte Sena smiles for a photograph. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (Courtesy of the Sena Family )

Sena, a Saratoga County resident, is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. She also has green eyes and blonde hair.

A photo of Charlotte Sena

This police handout photo shows Charlotte Sena in the clothing she was wearing when she went missing in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Police Handout )

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

State Police search for Charlotte Sena

State Police search for Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, NY, was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening as officials conduct a search on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Gansevoort, N.Y. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

An Amber Alert shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children noted that she was taken "under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."

A map of Moreau Lake State Park

A map depicting the search area for nine-year-old Charlotte Sena. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (NY Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation )

The FBI said on Monday afternoon that they are assisting local law enforcement officers in the search, and said that the situation is still "fluid."

A photo of Charlotte Sena

In this undated photo, Charlotte Sena smiles for a photograph. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park. (Courtesy of the Sena Family )

"The FBI is assisting our partners and we have deployed essential resources, such as Victim Specialists," the statement read. "We encourage the public to report any relevant information to local law enforcement.

The entrance to Moreau Lake State Park

The entrance to Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York on Tuesday, October 2, 2023. Nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in the park. (Chris Eberhart/Fox News Digital)

Authorities are actively investigating the situation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to call the New York State Police at 518-457-6811, dial 911 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Searchers look for Charlotte Sena

Staging area at Wilton Fire Department for Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, who was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening as officials conduct a search on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Wilton, N.Y.  (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias, Stephen Sorace, Chris Eberhart and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.