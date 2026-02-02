Donations surge for fallen NY officer and new mom following tragic death at hands of DWI suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly $200,000 has been donated in just two days after a New York police officer was killed by a suspected drunk driver Saturday morning.

Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) Officer Patricia Espinosa, 42, died on her way to work when a car reportedly ran a red light and struck her vehicle, the police union said in a post on social media. The vehicle involved was reportedly a large Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, the New York Post added.

Espinosa, who came from a family of dedicated law enforcement officers, had recently become a mother. She is survived by her husband and fellow officer Francisco Malaga and their 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

Nassau County Police Benevolent Association (NCPBA) said the entire department is mourning the loss of Espinosa, a member of the Fifth Precinct, whose life was taken in what they called a "senseless act."

"The Nassau PBA is devastated by the tragic loss of Police Officer Patricia Espinosa, a dedicated member of the Nassau County Police Department who gave her life in service to others," the union said Saturday. "Officer Espinosa served with honor, courage, and compassion, and her death in a violent crash caused by a driver charged with DWI is a profound loss to our department, our county, and every community she protected."

"Officer Espinosa was the heart of a true law-enforcement family — her husband Francisco Malaga, and her two brothers, Christian and David Almeida, all who proudly serve as police officers — and she leaves behind a two-year-old daughter Mia, who will grow up knowing her mother was a hero."

Officials identified the driver involved as 20-year-old Matthew Smith, Fox 5 New York reported.

Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after he and his passenger, 25-year-old John Andali, were both transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman ordered all county flags to be flown at half-staff starting Monday, until the officer’s burial scheduled on Thursday

"Heartbroken over the passing of Police Officer Patricia Espinosa, a beloved member of the Fifth Precinct," Blakeman said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "I had the honor of marching with her in the Puerto Rican Day parade. Condolences to her husband, Police Officer Francisco Malaga, and her brother, Police Officer Christian Almeida."

Espinosa joined the police department in 2017 and was known for her warmth and dedication to the community, according to a GoFundMe page.

Previously, she served as a New York State corrections officer and later became NCPD Field Training Officer where she mentored and inspired young cops, the GoFundMe continued.

Throughout her career, Espinosa also reportedly received numerous awards and citations in recognition of her dedication to serving the community.