Delaware trooper’s final act of heroism highlighted as Tunnel to Towers rallies support for his young family

Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook was shot and killed at a DMV office while working an overtime shift just two days before Christmas.

Now, a national charity says it will pay off his mortgage for the wife and 1-year-old daughter he left behind.

Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, shared the story of the 10-year veteran state trooper's heroic final moments and announced the initiative to support the family.

Siller said Snook sacrificed himself by pushing another person to safety, urging them to run as he was shot a second time by his attacker in what Fox News Channel's Lawrence Jones described as an "execution-style" killing.

"He's a hero," said Siller, who founded Tunnel to Towers after losing his brother on 9/11. The nonprofit supports first responders, military service members and their families.

"We lost 343 firefighters on 9/11. Our goal next year is 343 mortgage payoffs," said Siller on "Fox & Friends."

"Let this be the first one."

He added that he aimed to pay off Snook's mortgage by Jan. 5, the day of the state trooper's funeral service.

Siller said he would be visiting Snook's widow, Lauren, to show support and tell her that "America cares." He wants Tunnel to Towers to "be with [Snook's family] for the rest of their lives," not just in the wake of their great loss.

Siller also said another widow, whose husband was killed in Afghanistan, would reach out to Lauren as part of the foundation’s effort to bring Snook’s family "into the Tunnel to Towers family."