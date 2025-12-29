Expand / Collapse search
Delaware trooper’s final act of heroism highlighted as Tunnel to Towers rallies support for his young family

Corporal Matthew Snook pushed another person to safety before being shot execution-style two days before Christmas

By Max Bacall Fox News
Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage for family of slain Delaware trooper Video

Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage for family of slain Delaware trooper

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss efforts to help the family of Cpl. Matthew 'Ty' Snook, who was shot and killed on an overtime assignment at a Wilmington DMV office before Christmas.

Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook was shot and killed at a DMV office while working an overtime shift just two days before Christmas. 

Now, a national charity says it will pay off his mortgage for the wife and 1-year-old daughter he left behind.

Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, shared the story of the 10-year veteran state trooper's heroic final moments and announced the initiative to support the family.

DELAWARE STATE TROOPER KILLED IN DMV SHOOTING INCIDENT, GUNMAN ALSO DEAD WITH NO ACTIVE THREAT: OFFICIALS

Delaware state trooper who was killed at a DMV

This photo provided by the Delaware State Police in December 2025 shows Cpl. Matthew Snook, a state trooper who was fatally shot at a DMV office near Wilmington, Del. (Delaware State Police via AP)

Siller said Snook sacrificed himself by pushing another person to safety, urging them to run as he was shot a second time by his attacker in what Fox News Channel's Lawrence Jones described as an "execution-style" killing.

"He's a hero," said Siller, who founded Tunnel to Towers after losing his brother on 9/11. The nonprofit supports first responders, military service members and their families.

TEEN'S MEDICAL INVENTION SAVES LIVES IN SECONDS

State police at the scene of a shooting incident at a Delaware DMV

A state trooper was killed during a shooting incident at a Delaware DMV on Dec. 23, according to officials. (WTXF)

"We lost 343 firefighters on 9/11. Our goal next year is 343 mortgage payoffs," said Siller on "Fox & Friends." 

"Let this be the first one."

He added that he aimed to pay off Snook's mortgage by Jan. 5, the day of the state trooper's funeral service.

Tunnel to Towers gives 50 mortgage-free homes to American heroes Video

Siller said he would be visiting Snook's widow, Lauren, to show support and tell her that "America cares." He wants Tunnel to Towers to "be with [Snook's family] for the rest of their lives," not just in the wake of their great loss.

Siller also said another widow, whose husband was killed in Afghanistan, would reach out to Lauren as part of the foundation’s effort to bring Snook’s family "into the Tunnel to Towers family."

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

