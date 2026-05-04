Military-trained fugitive accused of shooting wife eludes manhunt in rural woodlands

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Federal and state agencies have converged on rural Tennessee to hunt for a military-trained fugitive accused of shooting his wife and vanishing into dense woodland.

Craig Berry, 44, identified by officials as a retired Special Forces veteran with extensive survival training, remains at large after fleeing from a residence in Stewart County early Sunday morning, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Berry is wanted for second-degree attempted murder, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to a home near Old Paris Highway, where Berry is accused of shooting his wife during a domestic altercation. Emergency responders transported the woman to a hospital. Her condition has not been publicly released.

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Before deputies arrived, Berry fled into nearby woods, triggering a rapidly escalating search that now spans a wide swath of rugged terrain along the Tennessee-Kentucky border region.

Authorities say Berry is armed with at least one handgun, may be carrying additional ammunition and should be considered highly dangerous.

Berry's background in Special Forces and survival skills have heightened authorities' concerns. The sheriff’s office said that he is highly familiar with the area and trained in survival tactics.

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"He is very familiar with the area," Sheriff Gray said.

Berry was captured by a trail camera wearing camouflage clothing, the sheriff's office said when releasing the photo.

Investigators say Berry was last tracked by K-9 units near River Trace Road, but officials said that they no longer know whether he remains in the immediate area.

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The search zone has steadily expanded from the initial scene near Old Paris Highway to include Gray’s Landing and corridors along highways 232 and 79.

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The operation also now involves the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities have also warned that Berry may be attempting to evade detection by moving through wooded areas in camouflage clothing.

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Officials describe him as physically fit, capable of navigating difficult terrain and waterways, noting he is believed to be a strong swimmer and diver.

Investigators said that Berry does not appear to have a phone or electronic means of communication, limiting their ability to track him.

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Officials have also not ruled out the possibility that he may have received outside assistance after the shooting.

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Law enforcement, the sheriff’s department said Monday, has begun shifting tactics by scaling back some broad woodland sweeps while preparing for more targeted searches based on leads.

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Authorities have also turned to the public for help, urging residents to remain alert, lock their doors and report anything suspicious.

They have asked property owners to check trail cameras for possible images of Berry, suggesting investigators believe he may still be moving through areas.

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"We have no information that he is no longer in the area," the sheriff’s office said in its latest update.

For now, authorities are warning residents not to approach Berry and if spotted, to call 911 immediately.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Stewart County Sheriff's Office for additional details.