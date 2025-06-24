Manhunt for father accused of killing 3 daughters takes grim turn in wilderness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington state father wanted for the alleged killings of his three daughters may no longer be alive in the remote wilderness, according to local authorities.

Travis Decker, 32, is accused of murdering his three daughters – Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 – after their bodies were found near Decker’s abandoned vehicle in a remote campground.

In a statement released Monday night, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office revealed "there is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area" but insisted authorities are continuing to search for the father throughout Teenaway Valley, Liberty, Lauderdale and Blewett Pass.

"Seemingly, strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching," the department said. "Still, we can’t and won’t quit this search."

Additionally, authorities are set to deploy a cadaver dog this week, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told USA Today .

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Some search resources are being redirected to find and recover Decker if he died in the rugged wilderness during this intense search," the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that it is "a possibility that increases every day."

The update comes after the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, spoke publicly about the loss of her children for the first time last week.

"I truly hope that the legacy of the girls’ lives lives on in everyone’s heart forever," she said at a June 20 memorial service, according to Fox 13 Seattle. "They were incredible."

The search for Decker began over three weeks ago after the girls' mother called the police when he failed to return the girls from a court-mandated visitation on May 30. Three days later, the girls’ bodies were discovered with plastic bags over their heads and their hands bound at Rock Island Campground, police said.

Decker, a military-trained survivalist, was homeless and alternating between living out of his car and at nearby campsites. Decker also suffered from mental health issues, according to court documents.

Last week, authorities shared an updated flyer depicting possible ways Decker may have altered his appearance while on the run, including renderings showing him wearing a baseball cap and without facial hair.

Officials previously quashed a TikTok video reportedly circulating showing Morrison announcing Decker’s arrest following a long standoff.

"To be clear, Mr. Decker is not in custody and CCSO had no part in making the video," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The U.S. Marshals Service has taken on the role of lead agency in the extensive hunt for Decker. The Washington National Guard, Border Patrol, FBI, U.S. Forest Service, Homeland Security Investigations and National Parks have also reportedly joined a swath of local law enforcement agencies as the search continues, according to Fox 13.

Authorities warn that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous but insist they have no reason to believe he is a threat to public safety. He is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Decker’s arrest.

"We recognize we do have a job to do," Morrison said. "If we fail, the voices of Paityn and Evelyn and Olivia will not be heard, and that's not going to be acceptable."