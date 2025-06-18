New flyer shows suspected killer dad may have changed appearance in wilderness manhunt: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the frantic search for the father accused of murdering his three daughters stretches into its third week, authorities have released a new flyer of the suspect believed to be hiding out in the Washington wilderness.

Travis Decker, 32, is wanted for allegedly killing his three daughters – Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5 – after their bodies were found in a wooded area approximately 30 miles from Rock Island Campground, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Authorities released a new suspect flyer Tuesday as the manhunt continues, showing potential alterations Decker could have made to his appearance.

The flyer depicts renderings of Decker with and without facial hair and wearing a baseball cap.

The search for Decker began on the evening of May 30 after his ex-wife notified police that the couple’s three daughters had not returned from a court-mandated visitation with him. Following a weekend of searching, the girls’ bodies were discovered near Decker’s abandoned car.

Decker reportedly suffers from mental health complications, including borderline personality disorder, and is homeless, living between campgrounds and motels, according to court documents.

Decker is reportedly a military veteran with specialized training in surviving in the wilderness, further complicating the search for him.

"New information has revealed Mr. Decker is well versed in wilderness survival and capable of spending days or even weeks in the wilderness on his own and with very little equipment," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities also acknowledged a fake TikTok video circulating online depicting Sheriff Mike Morrison announcing Decker had been taken into custody following a long standoff.

"To be clear, Mr. Decker is not in custody and CCSO had no part in making the video," the department said.

Federal authorities have taken the lead in the search for Decker, with the U.S. Marshals Service and Washington National Guard aiding local police with aerial and ground searches throughout the remote areas. Last week, the manhunt stretched into the Ingalls Creek and Valley High areas as authorities believed they were zeroing in on Decker.

Officials are warning the public that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous, with the Marshals Service offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest. He is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

"Please secure your homes and vehicles, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity to 911," the sheriff's office previously posted to Facebook. "If you see something, say something."

The CCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.