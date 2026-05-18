Six states hold high-stakes primary elections and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Six states hold high-stakes primary elections

2. 'Very big discussions' with Iran underway, Trump says

3. Mom called police before deadly mosque shooting

MAJOR HEADLINES

IN HARM'S WAY — Police reveal possible cause of fast-moving California fire, evacuations ordered. Continue reading …

COURTROOM CLASH — Tyler Robinson's defense team fights to seal evidence in Charlie Kirk's assassination. Continue reading …

REIGN OF TERROR — Police reveal first teen suspect, timeline tied to sprawling shooting spree. Continue reading …

KEY FIGURE — OJ Simpson trial detective tied to infamous glove discovery dies at age 74. Continue reading …

SHAMELESS SPLASH — Tourist takes forbidden plunge at iconic landmark as visitors watch, stunned. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

MIND IN THE GUTTER — More lewd posts surface from Dem candidate touting unusual behavior in bathrooms. Continue reading …

FISCAL FIGHT — Dem-run state tax burden fuels Americans fleeing to Republican-led states. Continue reading …

DIRTY LAUNDRY — Dems demand release of hidden 2024 autopsy: ‘We got our butts kicked.' Continue reading …

CLEARING THE DECK — Senate GOP confirms 49 Trump nominees in one swoop after changing filibuster rules. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

MEMORY LANE — Donald Trump's age is not receiving the same 'scrutiny' as Biden's did, Atlantic writer complains. Continue reading …

SHRINKING NEWSROOM — NPR offers buyouts to staffers weeks after raking in $113M in donations. Continue reading …

NO-SHOW DEMS — Democrats won't go anywhere they're not 'pre-adored,' Bill Maher says. Continue reading …

SIGN-OFF SALUTE — Late-night comedian echoes Letterman's 'good luck motherf------' in Colbert tribute. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: The war against Iran is the right war at the right time. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — President Trump’s China trip sent an important message liberal media missed. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

SLICE OF VICTORY — America's best-tasting pizza chain is an old-school favorite, survey finds. Continue reading …

SPARE CHANGE — Harry and Meghan Markle face renewed criticism over ‘half-in, half-out’ royal role. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Knicks knowledge and sitcom similarities. Take the quiz here …

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY — Five cities that nail the retirement sweet spot. Continue reading …

HONORING HEROES — A grateful community pays tribute to fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day weekend. See video ...

WATCH

BILL BELICHICK — I couldn’t believe CBS interview editing. See video …

BRIT HUME — Iran hasn't come close to making an offer the US can accept. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for the latest on the case against the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the legal battle ahead. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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