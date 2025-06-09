Survivalist’s Google searches reveal possible escape plan amid manhunt in daughters’ triple murder: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New photos of the Washington state survivalist accused of killing his own daughters have been released as federal authorities warn he could be trying to flee to Canada following a two-week-long manhunt.

Officials are still searching for Travis Decker, 32, nearly two weeks after his three daughters, Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5, were first reported missing and days after their bodies were discovered.

On June 7, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released an updated wanted poster with new photos of Decker, highlighting his tattoos, haircut and wardrobe, as authorities continue to comb through large swaths of wilderness in search of the father.

Decker was last seen wearing a green or tan shirt, which he was previously photographed in, and dark shorts, according to authorities. He is described as "dangerous" with police warning he "may be armed."

Hundreds of law enforcement officials have been combing through nearby wooded areas and structures, with the state’s National Guard deploying late Friday as the search for Decker continues.

"Law enforcement members have conducted thorough searches of the forested areas, the river, and many structures in the area that Mr. Decker was last known to be in," the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "We continue these search efforts, acting upon gathered information and tips from the public, and leads developed through even more search warrants."

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Officials are also looking into the possibility that Decker, an experienced survivalist who previously spent time in the military, is attempting to flee to Canada, according to a U.S. Marshals Service affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Seattle.

According to the affidavit, a search of Decker’s Google account revealed queries such as "how does a person move to Canada," "how to relocate to Canada" and "jobs Canada."

The U.S. Marshals with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.



Additionally, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has pledged to provide helicopter transportation for officers searching in remote areas.

"As a parent, my heart goes out to Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia’s mom, Whitney, and all those who love them," Ferguson wrote on X. "The brutal murder of these young children has shocked our state. I’m committed to supporting law enforcement as they seek justice for Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia."

The girls were discovered with plastic bags over their heads and bound wrists at a Chelan County campground last week and are believed to have died from asphyxiation. Additionally, deputies found two bloody handprints on the tailgate of Decker’s vehicle.

Decker’s ex-wife, Whitney Decker, 35, told police that the girls had not returned from a court-ordered visit three days after a visit with their father, according to court documents.

Decker was permitted to visit the girls every other weekend – but not overnight – according to a court-ordered parenting plan that he did not sign. When he failed to drop the girls off with their mother by the 8 p.m. curfew on Friday, May 30, his ex tried calling – but was unable to reach him, according to a Chelan County police affidavit.

The children’s mother told police Decker has mental health issues – including borderline personality disorder – but had never missed a deadline to return their children following a visit. He is homeless and lives in motels and campgrounds, according to the affidavit.

Local, state and federal officials continue to search for Decker, who is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Authorities are unsure if Decker is armed, but insist he is considered dangerous.

Decker is charged with three counts each of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.