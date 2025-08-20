New crime scene details emerge in manhunt for fugitive dad accused of killing 3 daughters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have released new details in the manhunt for the Washington father accused of killing his three daughters before disappearing into the wilderness.

Nearly three months after the bodies of Travis Decker’s three daughters – Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 – were discovered in a remote campground, law enforcement officials have revealed new information about how the girls were killed while confirming Decker is the sole suspect. However, authorities conceded there are no new leads regarding Decker's whereabouts.

"He could be international at this point," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said, according to FOX 13. "He could be national, he could be here locally. We haven't given up. Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia are still very much in our minds."

A Monday news release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detailed specific information about the crime scene, while also revealing new DNA results tying Decker to the alleged murders.

Police said the three girls were found with their hands bound and plastic bags over their heads at a campground near Wenatchee on June 2, after their mother reported them missing when Decker failed to return the children from a court-mandated custody visit.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, two of the victims each had two separate bags over their heads, while the third victim had three bags covering her head.

DNA samples from the plastic bags and cable ties found at the crime scene were linked to Decker and the three girls, police said. No additional DNA profiles were detected.

"The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The search for Decker, a trained military survivalist, has involved local, state and federal law enforcement officers combing through thousands of acres of wilderness, with the U.S. Marshals leading the search. However, authorities continue to insist they have no indication whether Decker is dead or alive.

"We do have an operation that's going to be up and coming here with one of our federal partners to take a different approach in the search," Morrison said, according to FOX 13. "I still believe there is a high probability that he's still in Washington state. Nothing is flagging on him to show that he's been out in society."

However, Morrison believes the manhunt could ultimately turn into a recovery mission for authorities.

"We recognize that there is a potential that he could still be out in the woods, but we think most likely – if that were the case – he'd probably be deceased."

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s arrest. Authorities warn Decker should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who believes they have seen him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.