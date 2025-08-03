Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Manhunt

Fugitive dad wanted for alleged triple murder possibly spotted as massive police response ends empty-handed

Travis Decker wanted for alleged murders of three daughters, authorities deploy K-9 units and tactical teams

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Dashcam footage shows accused murderer Travis Decker days before his daughters' killings Video

Dashcam footage shows accused murderer Travis Decker days before his daughters' killings

Travis Decker is seen on police dashcam video following a minor car accident three days before his three daughters were found dead in a Washington campsite, sparking a manhunt for the survivalist father. (Credit: Wenatchee Police Department) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington authorities launched a large-scale search for the missing survivalist father wanted for his alleged connection to the murders of his three daughters after receiving a tip reporting a potential sighting of the man. 

The King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible sighting of Travis Decker near Washington’s Snoqualmie Pass and Pacific Crest Trail, located approximately 55 miles from Seattle, FOX 13 reported

A community member reportedly called authorities at around 6 p.m. on Friday to report the possible sighting. Police then deployed a large number of deputies, along with TAC-30, and K-9 units in response to the report, according to FOX 13. Neighboring agencies were also reportedly notified. 

Approximately three hours later, authorities called off the search without locating Decker. 

INNOCENT HIKER MISTAKEN FOR FUGITIVE DAD ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS THREE DAUGHTERS

Military survivalist Travis Decker

Travis Decker is accused of murdering his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness.  (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

The update comes after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, which initiated the search for Decker, previously announced the department is scaling back its manhunt efforts in response to a decrease in tips from community members. 

Last month, a tipster called in a potential sighting of Decker while visiting Idaho’s Sawtooth Forest. However, the tip proved to be a false alarm after authorities located the man thought to be Decker. 

MANHUNT FOR SUSPECTED WASHINGTON KILLER DAD GOES COLD IN IDAHO AFTER FALSE ALARM SIGHTING

Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker

This undated photo provided by Whitney Decker shows Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker.  (Whitney Decker via AP)

The 33-year-old father has been missing for over two months after the bodies of his three daughters – Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, – were found at Rock Island Campground on June 2. 

The girls’ mother had reported them missing three days earlier after they did not return home following a court-mandated custody visit with their father. Days later, the girls’ bodies were found just steps away from Decker’s abandoned pickup truck with their hands bound and plastic bags over their heads

Decker, a military-trained survivalist and former member of the U.S. Army, was nowhere to be found, sparking an expansive manhunt by numerous local, state and federal agencies – including the U.S. Marshals Service and Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit.

TRAIL GROWS COLD IN MANHUNT FOR SURVIVALIST FATHER AS AUTHORITIES REACH BREAKING POINT: 'I'M STILL ANGRY'

Helicopter joins in search for Travis Decker in an undisclosed location. Photo of helicopter, blue water and white snow.

The U.S. Marshals Service released new photos detailing the challenging and extensive search for Travis Decker, accused of killing his three daughters. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Authorities warn that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous but insist they have no reason to believe he is a threat to public safety. He is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Decker’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The King County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.