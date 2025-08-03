Fugitive dad wanted for alleged triple murder possibly spotted as massive police response ends empty-handed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington authorities launched a large-scale search for the missing survivalist father wanted for his alleged connection to the murders of his three daughters after receiving a tip reporting a potential sighting of the man.

The King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible sighting of Travis Decker near Washington’s Snoqualmie Pass and Pacific Crest Trail, located approximately 55 miles from Seattle, FOX 13 reported.

A community member reportedly called authorities at around 6 p.m. on Friday to report the possible sighting. Police then deployed a large number of deputies, along with TAC-30, and K-9 units in response to the report, according to FOX 13. Neighboring agencies were also reportedly notified.

Approximately three hours later, authorities called off the search without locating Decker.

The update comes after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, which initiated the search for Decker, previously announced the department is scaling back its manhunt efforts in response to a decrease in tips from community members.

Last month, a tipster called in a potential sighting of Decker while visiting Idaho’s Sawtooth Forest. However, the tip proved to be a false alarm after authorities located the man thought to be Decker.

The 33-year-old father has been missing for over two months after the bodies of his three daughters – Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, – were found at Rock Island Campground on June 2.

The girls’ mother had reported them missing three days earlier after they did not return home following a court-mandated custody visit with their father. Days later, the girls’ bodies were found just steps away from Decker’s abandoned pickup truck with their hands bound and plastic bags over their heads

Decker, a military-trained survivalist and former member of the U.S. Army, was nowhere to be found, sparking an expansive manhunt by numerous local, state and federal agencies – including the U.S. Marshals Service and Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit.

Authorities warn that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous but insist they have no reason to believe he is a threat to public safety. He is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Decker’s arrest.

The King County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.