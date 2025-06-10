Father who allegedly killed his three daughters possibly spotted hiding in remote wilderness by hikers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The manhunt for the missing Washington father accused of killing his three daughters has authorities closing in on an area where he is believed to be hiding.

Law enforcement searching for Travis Decker began zeroing in on the Ingalls Creek and Valley High areas late Monday night after receiving a tip from a group of hikers regarding an individual along a nearby trail that appeared evasive and unprepared, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

"Our office recently received a tip from a hiking party who stated they spotted a lone hiker in the Enchantments area who appeared to be ill-prepared for trail and weather conditions, and appeared to be avoiding others," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Authorities subsequently acted on the tip and "spotted a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake who ran from sight as the helicopter passed," CCSO said.

Search teams were able to establish a trail and deploy K9s throughout the area, leading them to Ingalls Creek. The wooded area is located approximately 30 miles from Rock Island Campground, where the bodies of Decker’s three daughters—Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5—were discovered three days after they did not return to their mother following a court-approved visit with Decker.

The new lead comes after the CCSO handed the search for Decker over to the U.S. Border Patrol, with the department remaining in command of the criminal investigation.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson also deployed the state’s national guard to aid law enforcement by providing helicopter transportation as officials continue to comb through the state’s dense wooded areas.

"We had reached a point where we need to rest our local resources," the sheriff’s office said in a statement . "Our command staff continues to be engaged with the search command while we give our teams time off to rest and recuperate and be ready to rejoin the search for, and capture of, the suspect."

On Monday, officials discovered a "large amount of evidence" from the father’s abandoned GMC pickup truck, including blood samples tracing back to Decker and various personal items, according to the sheriff’s department. Decker’s dog was also found with the vehicle and subsequently placed in the care of the local humane society.

The announcement regarding the evidence came on the same day the CCSO coroner’s office confirmed the three girls’ cause of death was suffocation, ultimately ruling the case a homicide.

Prosecutors formally charged Decker with aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping last week. Authorities allege Decker, an experienced survivalist and former member of the U.S. military, killed his three daughters before disappearing into the wilderness.

The girls were found with plastic bags over their heads and bound wrists at a local campground last week.

Decker’s ex-wife, Whitney Decker, 35, told police Decker suffers from mental health issues – including borderline personality disorder – but had always returned the couple’s children on time following a visit, according to a CCSO affidavit.

Decker is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker's arrest and have indicated he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If convicted, Decker could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.