Michigan State set to cancel classes on mass shooting anniversary

MSU classes to be cancelled Feb. 13, resume next day

Associated Press
Michigan State University officials plan to cancel classes on the first anniversary of a mass shooting on campus.

The university announced Tuesday that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13, WJBK-TV reported. Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university will remain open that day and a remembrance event will be held. Classes will resume on Feb. 14.

Michigan State University is set to cancel classes on the anniversary of the mass shooting that occurred on campus. 

Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union on Feb. 13, 2023. Three students — Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner — were killed. Five other students were wounded.

McRae had no connection to the victims or to the university, investigators have said. He killed himself the night of the shootings after police confronted him. Investigators said in April they were unable to determine any conclusive motive for the campus shootings.