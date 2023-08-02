Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Historic Lake Michigan ferry out of service for rest of season due to damaged ramp system

SS Badger can accommodate 600 passengers, 180 vehicles

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A historic ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan between Michigan and Wisconsin is out of service for the rest of the season after its ramp system was damaged in July, the vessel's operators said.

The S.S. Badger's daily crossings between Ludington, Michigan, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, were suspended indefinitely by operator Lake Michigan Carferry after the ramp system failed July 21.

On Tuesday, parent company Interlake Maritime Services announced that the ferry would not resume operation this sailing season because damage to the ramp's counterweight system requires months of repairs.

VIDEO CAPTURES MICHIGAN BOATERS DIVING INTO WATER BEFORE BOAT IS ENGULFED IN FLAMES

"This is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season," Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry, said in a news release.

SS Badger

The SS Badger docks in Ludington, Michigan, to unload passengers and vehicles following a trip from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on July 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider)

2 RESCUED FROM NORTHERN MASSACHUSETTS BOAT FIRE 

The release said a counterweight structure on the port side of the ferry’s ramp system failed on July 21. Divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm later determined it will take months to clear the collapsed structure and erect a new one.

The S.S. Badger, which can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor coaches and commercial trucks, began its sailing season on May 18 and was scheduled to run daily crossings until Oct. 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The vessel, designated a National Historic Landmark, was built in 1953 by Christy Corp. in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for C&O Railway Co