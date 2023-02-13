Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan State University issues shelter-in-place order after shots fired on campus

Shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of Michigan State University's campus, police said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Michigan State University issued a shelter-in-place order on Monday evening after shots were fired on campus, police said. 

The suspect was still on foot at 9:16 p.m., about 40 minutes after the first shelter-in-place order was sent out. 

Michigan State University entrance sign in Lansing. 

Michigan State University entrance sign in Lansing.  (Getty Images)

Police originally said the shooting happened at Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science on the northern boundary of campus. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State troopers could be seen with rifles instructing students and faculty to stay inside, according to WLNS. 

Michigan State University has an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and is located in East Lansing. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest